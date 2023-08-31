Home Cities Kochi

Sarcopenia strikes early   

Sarcopenia is a progressive generalised skeletal muscle disease characterised by loss of muscle mass and decreased muscle function.

Published: 31st August 2023 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2023 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose.

By Dr Johny Kannampilly
Express News Service

KOCHI: Sarcopenia is a progressive generalised skeletal muscle disease characterised by loss of muscle mass and decreased muscle function. New research conducted by a team led by Dr Johny Kannampilly with microbiologist Swathy Nair and dietician Yasmin Henry from the Metnoia NewHealth Diabetes and Lifestyle Diseases Research Institute reveals that sarcopenia affects not just the elderly, but also young diabetics.

Sarcopenia and diabetes often coexist and share complex relationships. Sarcopenia can contribute to the development and progression of diabetes and vice versa. Loss of muscle mass and strength reduces insulin sensitivity, making it more challenging for the body to regulate blood sugar levels. This can increase the risk of insulin resistance, uncontrolled diabetes and other comorbidities such as osteoarthritis, cardiovascular diseases, obesity and frailty. These conditions often coincide with sarcopenia and can exacerbate its effects, leading to increased disability and reduced quality of life.

While numerous studies have explored the relationship between sarcopenia and diabetes, this one stands out as the first in the world to demonstrate the prevalence of the disease specifically in young diabetic patients starting from 40 years onwards. The study is accepted for publication in the International Journal of Diabetes and Technology.

Highlights

Sarcopenia is usually considered a problem of age. However, it can also start in young diabetes patients. So, it is important to diagnose and treat this problem for better diabetes control from a young age.
Of these 100 patients in the study, 20 per cent were diagnosed with sarcopenia. Of these, 15 per cent were having low muscle mass index and 5 per cent a very low muscle mass index. 

The majority of individuals with sarcopenia exhibit HbA1c levels higher than 7 per cent and have been diagnosed with diabetes for a period exceeding five years. The study also found that women exhibit a greater vulnerability to sarcopenia in comparison to men.

Recommendations

It is essential to perform bio-impedance tests or other assessments to diagnose sarcopenia, implement necessary interventions and improve glycemic control with fewer medicines. Along with that patients need to be educated on the importance of sarcopenia and how to control it. Regular exercise, particularly resistance training, can improve muscle mass and strength with adequate lean protein intake in the diet while promoting better glucose control.

(The writer is a senior consultant and MD at Metanoia NewHealth Diabetes and Lifestyle Diseases Research Institute, Kochi)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
healthsarcopenia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp