Sarcopenia strikes early   

Dr Johny Kannampilly By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Sarcopenia is a progressive generalised skeletal muscle disease characterised by loss of muscle mass and decreased muscle function. New research conducted by a team led by Dr Johny Kannampilly with microbiologist Swathy Nair and dietician Yasmin Henry from the Metnoia NewHealth Diabetes and Lifestyle Diseases Research Institute reveals that sarcopenia affects not just the elderly, but also young diabetics.

Sarcopenia and diabetes often coexist and share complex relationships. Sarcopenia can contribute to the development and progression of diabetes and vice versa. Loss of muscle mass and strength reduces insulin sensitivity, making it more challenging for the body to regulate blood sugar levels. This can increase the risk of insulin resistance, uncontrolled diabetes and other comorbidities such as osteoarthritis, cardiovascular diseases, obesity and frailty. These conditions often coincide with sarcopenia and can exacerbate its effects, leading to increased disability and reduced quality of life.

While numerous studies have explored the relationship between sarcopenia and diabetes, this one stands out as the first in the world to demonstrate the prevalence of the disease specifically in young diabetic patients starting from 40 years onwards. The study is accepted for publication in the International Journal of Diabetes and Technology.

Highlights

Sarcopenia is usually considered a problem of age. However, it can also start in young diabetes patients. So, it is important to diagnose and treat this problem for better diabetes control from a young age.

Of these 100 patients in the study, 20 per cent were diagnosed with sarcopenia. Of these, 15 per cent were having low muscle mass index and 5 per cent a very low muscle mass index.

The majority of individuals with sarcopenia exhibit HbA1c levels higher than 7 per cent and have been diagnosed with diabetes for a period exceeding five years. The study also found that women exhibit a greater vulnerability to sarcopenia in comparison to men.

Recommendations

It is essential to perform bio-impedance tests or other assessments to diagnose sarcopenia, implement necessary interventions and improve glycemic control with fewer medicines. Along with that patients need to be educated on the importance of sarcopenia and how to control it. Regular exercise, particularly resistance training, can improve muscle mass and strength with adequate lean protein intake in the diet while promoting better glucose control.

(The writer is a senior consultant and MD at Metanoia NewHealth Diabetes and Lifestyle Diseases Research Institute, Kochi)

