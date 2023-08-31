Home Cities Kochi

Sweet celebration of Kochi's harmony today

 ‘Kochi Madhuram,’ a payasam-tasting event, is an attempt to celebrate the rich diversity of food through different desserts authentic to the communities in the area. 

Published: 31st August 2023 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2023 10:32 AM

By B Malavika
Express News Service

KOCHI:  Kochi is home to multiple heritages and cultures from across the subcontinent. In the Mattancherry and Fort Kochi area alone, there are about 30 communities speaking more than 15 languages. ‘Kochi Madhuram’ – a payasam-tasting event – is an attempt to celebrate the rich diversity of food through different desserts authentic to the communities in the area. 

Organised by DTDC and Cochin Heritage Zone Conservation Society, the payasam mela at Jail of Freedom Struggle Museum in Fort Kochi will start churning out sweet tales at 11 AM. on Thursday. Over 1,000 cups of 15 varieties of payasam will be served to the public. 

Notably, the event falls on Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi and, according to the organisers, it is an ode to his principles and ideals. Some unique picks include Urdu-speaking Dakhni Muslim’s ‘Suthriya Ka Kheer’, the Konkani community’s ‘dhoodh payasam’, and ‘methi payasam’, and the Kutchi community’s ‘lappai’, which is an important dessert of the Jain migrants who settled in Kochi. There will also be Kochi’s own dates and banana payasams.

“‘Kochi Madhuram’ is a reflection of the harmonious coexistence of various cultures, and how different heritages manifest through their cuisines,” artist Boney Thomas, the nodal officer of Cochin Heritage Zone Conservation Society. “The culinary diversity is huge and exciting. We have tried to include some samples. For instance, only three of at least 10 Konkani payasams will be offered. All payasams will be homemade by the respective communities.”

