Cusat stampede: Police collect video clips from concert-goers

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police team probing the stampede at Cusat which claimed the lives of four, including three students, and left several injured is examining mobile video recordings made by people who were present at the venue on November 25.

The police would proceed to include more offences and accused persons with regard to the case only after the evidence collection procedure is completed.

“Several students and audience made video recordings when the stampede took place. Most of those videos contain the visuals of the events that took place after the stampede. Some of the videos contain visuals from inside the amphitheatre after the stampede took place. Though the collected videos did not reveal what exactly triggered the stampede, we are closely analysing them all,” an officer said.

PA Baby, the Thrikkakara assistant commissioner of police who is leading the probe team, said CCTV cameras of the venue have been inspected.

“However, those cameras focus towards the outside of the amphitheatre. The cameras could not cover what took place at the entrance gate and steps where the stampede took place,” he said.

Currently, the case is registered under CrPC 174 for unnatural death with no one arraigned as accused in the case.

“We will add more offences only if evidence emerges. Currently, we are in the evidence-collection stage. The collected evidence has to be analysed. The gravity of negligence on the part of organisers also has to be considered before making anyone accused or charging more offences in the case,” Baby said.

