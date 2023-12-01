Kerala college fest stampede: Atmosphere of gloom at Cusat’s School of Engineering

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It has been five days since the tragedy at the venue of Cusat’s School of Engineering (SOE) tech fest Dhishna 2023, which claimed the lives of four and has left two students still fighting for their lives. Even as classes resumed at the SOE on Thursday, the student footfall was negligible.

The atmosphere over the SOE campus was one of gloom with students who had come to classes leaving after some time. “Attendance was way low. Only a handful of students came,” said Anto, a student representative in the university senate. According to him, the students who came went in for counselling sessions that had been arranged by the university. “No classes were conducted and the students went back home after the counselling,” he said.

Another student who did not want to be named said that the students do not feel comfortable coming to the classes so soon after three of their friends were killed in the stampede at the university amphitheatre. “Two of our friends are still fighting for their lives and many are injured. The anguish that we have thinking about our friends who will no longer be sitting beside us in our classrooms is heart-wrenching,” said the student.

It will take us a lot of time to come to terms with the tragedy, said another student. According to her, the SOE authorities have instructed the students to come in only for the counselling sessions.

“Students have also vacated the hostels since the mess has been closed after the incident. It is said the hostels will resume functioning only by Monday. Hence, everyone might rejoin class only on Monday,” she added.

