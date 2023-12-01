Home Cities Kochi

Teaching the ABC of financial literacy

Since the inception of their startup four years ago, founders Kenz EC and Muzammil P have been tirelessly trying to make Keralites financially literate.

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: Poor financial literacy among Keralites has always been an issue. Taking up the challenge to make fellow Keralites financially literate, two dreamers decided to implement their idea of reshaping the trading landscape in Kerala. This led to the birth of Milliondots a stock trading education company, in 2019.

Since the inception of their startup four years ago, founders Kenz EC and Muzammil P have been tirelessly pursuing this transformative vision. From Kozhikode, their influence has now expanded to 28 cities and five countries, successfully churning out 15,000 transformed students. And over the years, a startup that was founded on a meagre capital of `300 has blossomed into an impressive establishment with an annual turnover of `10 crore.

Speaking about their venture, Kenz said, “We recognised the fears that held back Indian investors. One was the lack of understanding and the second was a dread of financial risks. Milliondots aims to create a community of financially literate individuals. From personalised mentoring and training on stocks and options to providing a range of background services, Milliondots ensures that traders have the necessary tools and resources to succeed.”

The Milliondots saga unfolded after Kenz and Muzammil, both alumni of IHRD, Kozhikode, found themselves on divergent paths. While Muzammil briefly walked the corridors of an IT company, Kenz, armed with an entrepreneurial spirit, dabbled in a global franchise that met an untimely demise. This twist of fate brought Kenz to Kochi, where the doors to a new chapter in stock marketing opened.

Their journey into the trading universe involved online classes, direct interactions with seasoned traders, and extensive research, yielding profitability in their trades. Yet, amidst their gains and losses, a revelation struck — the vast information chasm within the trading ecosystem.

“Milliondots offers more than just education. It’s a holistic experience. With Milliondots University, Milliondots Classroom, Milliondots Strategies, and Milliondots Edufin, we cover every aspect of trading to ensure a comprehensive learning journey,” adds Kenz.

The company has devised a comprehensive course package called ExtraIn, Trading Entrepreneur and PassiveIn that caters to various skill levels and provides hands-on experience. With vectors such as Milliondots University for basic education, Milliondots Classroom for live classrooms and continuous support, Milliondots Strategies for exposure to expert strategies, and Milliondots Edufin for catalytic news, the company ensures a well-rounded learning experience.

A notable achievement of Milliondots is the establishment of the ExtraIn and Trading Entrepreneur, two large online communities consisting of expert traders and like-minded individuals. Within this community, students can share information, experiences, and insights, making the trading process more engaging, efficient, and enjoyable.

The Milliondots community reflects a diverse demographic — 65% working-class individuals, 30% students aged 21 and above, and a commendable 15% comprising women.“Our focus is on growth,” emphasises Muzammil, revealing strategic plans for offline centres in Kochi and Bengaluru, with eyes set on expanding to all major cities of India within the next three to four years. “Here, knowledge flows freely, making the trading journey not just efficient but also enjoyable.”

With a virtual ecosystem for traders, personalised mentoring, a vibrant online community, and a comprehensive curriculum, the company strives to empower individuals to become skilled and successful traders in the financial markets and organises programmes that are specifically suited to each skill level for a wide range of people, from complete novices to professional traders.

