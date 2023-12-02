Cusat syndicate sub-panel fails to keep date with deadline

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Cusat syndicate sub-committee, which was constituted to probe into the music concert stampede that claimed the lives of four, including three students, is likely to submit its report on Saturday or by Monday. The report was supposed to be submitted on Friday as per the information issued by the syndicate while announcing the formation of the sub-committee to investigate the incident.

According to P G Sankaran, vice-chancellor of Cusat, the committee couldn’t submit the report due to internal reasons. “One of the three committee members had to deal with some personal issues, and hence the report couldn’t be finalised.

It is expected that the report will be ready by Saturday or at the most by Monday. The members would sit together and compile the information collected during the probe,” he said. The report might be first placed before the syndicate and published after deliberations, he added.

