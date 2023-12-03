Nava Kerala Sadas in Kochi to start on December 7

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government’s outreach programme, Nava Kerala Sadas, will be held in 14 assembly constituencies in the district from December 7 to 10.

The tour will commence on December 7 with a meeting at Angamaly Adlux Convention Centre, where the Chief Minister will interact with invitees from Angamali, Aluva, and Paravoor constituencies. It will be followed by a Bahujana Sadas in Chalakudy constituency. Later, the Nava Kerala Sadas at Angamali constituency will be held at Angamali St Joseph High School ground.

Kerala: After receiving tremendous response in Malappuram district, the Nava Kerala Sadas has now reached Palakkad district. Some glimpses.. pic.twitter.com/IKspoIQwNj December 2, 2023

The day’s programmes will conclude with interaction sessions at Aluva Private Bus Stand and Paravur Government Boys Higher Secondary School grounds.

On December 8, the team will conduct morning meetings at Kaloor IMA House at 9 am. The concerns of people from Vypeen, Kochi, Kalamasserry, and Ernakulam constituencies will be addressed at the morning session. On the second day, programmes will be held at various locations in the three constituencies, including Njarakkal Jaihind Ground, Fort Kochi Veli Ground, Pathadipalam Rest House, and Marine Drive.

On the third day December 9, a morning meeting will be held at St Mary’s Church Sion Auditorium. Invitees from Tripunithura, Thrikakkara, Piravom, and Kunnathunad constituencies will take part in discussions during the session. Subsequent events include gatherings at Kakkanad Civil Station parade grounds, Puthiyakavu temple grounds, Piravom Kochupally grounds, and Kolenchery St Peter’s College grounds.

The Nava Kerala Sadas in the district will conclude on December 10 with a morning meeting involving representatives from Perumbavoor, Kothamangalam, and Muvattupuzha constituencies. The chief minister and ministers will engage with the public at various grounds throughout the day, ending the tour of the district at the Municipal Stadium.

