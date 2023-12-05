Aluva eateries okay with LPG use ban during Sadas

By Express News Service

KOCHI: People running eateries near the Aluva private bus station have accepted the temporary ban imposed by the police on using LPG cylinders when Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and ministers are in Kochi for Nava Kerala Sadas.

Though the ban will cause them some inconvenience, the general sentiment among the Aluva eateries and hotels is that they are not all bothered by it. As many as 50 eateries, which includes street vendors, are located near the private bus station where the event will be held on Thursday.

Saleem T I, the owner of a tea stall within the station, backed the police’s decision. “Restrictions on using LPG cylinders is a small inconvenience compared to ensuring a safe environment for all,” he reasoned.

He said though the ban on selling tea for a few hours may affect their usual routine, it will not have a significant impact on the business as they can still offer snacks to the customers.

Mainul Mulla, who owns a teashop in the area, said he was enthusiastic about the politicians’ visit. A resident of West Bengal, Mainul added: “In our village, politicians visit only during elections for votes. The fact that ministers are touring the state to address public grievances is commendable. I am taking a break from work to witness the unique event.”

Muneer Ahameed, who works in a hotel nearby, acknowledged that while news of a day-long restriction on gas usage had caused concerns initially, the subsequent climbdown to two hours was being seen as a positive move.

“We had apprised the officers concerned of our worries. It is greath that they listened. After noon, when the cooking is done, we can continue our operations without hindrance,” Muneer said.

He also highlighted the brisk business the eateries would do during the Sadas, which is expected to be attended by more than 5,000 people.

“While we will be unable to serve tea, we can sell other food items. Business will double as the number of people will be more than 5,000. We are expecting brisk business,” said Muneer.

