Home Cities Kochi

Aluva eateries okay with LPG use ban during Sadas

Though the ban will cause them some inconvenience, the general sentiment among the Aluva eateries and hotels is that they are not all bothered by it.

Published: 05th December 2023 11:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2023 11:01 AM   |  A+A-

A tea seller at work at his stall near Aluva bus stand | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  People running eateries near the Aluva private bus station have accepted the temporary ban imposed by the police on using LPG cylinders when Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and ministers are in Kochi for Nava Kerala Sadas.

Though the ban will cause them some inconvenience, the general sentiment among the Aluva eateries and hotels is that they are not all bothered by it. As many as 50 eateries, which includes street vendors, are located near the private bus station where the event will be held on Thursday.

Saleem T I, the owner of a tea stall within the station, backed the police’s decision. “Restrictions on using LPG cylinders is a small inconvenience compared to ensuring a safe environment for all,” he reasoned.
He said though the ban on selling tea for a few hours may affect their usual routine, it will not have a significant impact on the business as they can still offer snacks to the customers.

Mainul Mulla, who owns a teashop in the area, said he was enthusiastic about the politicians’ visit. A resident of West Bengal, Mainul added: “In our village, politicians visit only during elections for votes. The fact that ministers are touring the state to address public grievances is commendable. I am taking a break from work to witness the unique event.”

Muneer Ahameed, who works in a hotel nearby, acknowledged that while news of a day-long restriction on gas usage had caused concerns initially, the subsequent climbdown to two hours was being seen as a positive move.

“We had apprised the officers concerned of our worries. It is greath that they listened. After noon, when the cooking is done, we can continue our operations without hindrance,” Muneer said. 

He also highlighted the brisk business the eateries would do during the Sadas, which is expected to be attended by more than 5,000 people. 

“While we will be unable to serve tea, we can sell other food items. Business will double as the number of people will be more than 5,000. We are expecting brisk business,” said Muneer.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aluva Nava Kerala Sadas Pinarayi Vijayan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp