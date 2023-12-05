Common Winter illness among children

Dr Parimala V Thirumalesh By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Children are susceptible to infections during winter. Respiratory infections, such as the flu and common cold, sore throat, and sinusitis are the most common illnesses during this season. Since these infections are highly contagious, it is crucial to monitor early symptoms and take preventive measures.

Symptoms

Coughing, sneezing, sore throat, runny nose, and fever are the most common symptoms. Additionally, children may experience extreme fatigue, body aches, and discomfort.

When to consult a doctor

When the high fever lasts for more than 5 days

Dehydration due to vomiting and inability to keep fluids down

Loose stools that lasts for more than a week

Difficulty in breathing and rashes all over the body

Preventive Measures

Vaccination: Ensure the child is up to date with all the vaccinations; flu vaccination is crucial.

Surrounding hygiene: Keep the surroundings clean, sanitise the toys, and the most frequently touched surfaces.

Hand hygiene: Practice hand hygiene and encourage children to wash hands frequently.

Social distancing: Practice social distancing and avoid getting in contact with anyone who has symptoms.

Nutrition: Follow a well-balanced diet that is high in protein, fibre, whole grains, fruits, vegetables, and lean meat. Avoid highly processed foods and junk food.

Adequate hydration: Drink at least 6-7 glasses of water even during colder months.

Respiratory etiquette: Always use a mask; covering mouth and nose with a tissue or elbow while coughing or sneezing as it is instrumental in reducing the transmission of respiratory droplets.

Adequate rest:Rest plays a crucial role in the body’s ability to combat illnesses. One should sleep for at least 7-8 hours a day, which is vital for optimal immune system function.

Avoiding contact with infected individuals: Within close quarters of schools and playgrounds, contact with infected children can lead to illnesses. It’s advisable for children to avoid close contact with infected individuals and the use of face masks.

Specific focus on influenza and flu: Children are particularly susceptible to influenza and flu during winter. Taking precautions, such as timely vaccinations. It is crucial to be aware of specific medical perceptions, considering factors like the child’s health history and potential allergic reactions to vaccines.

Timely medical consultation: Seeking medical attention promptly when a child displays signs of illness is crucial for early detection and treatment.

(The writer is senior consultant-neonatology & paediatrics, Aster CMI Hospital)

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOCHI: Children are susceptible to infections during winter. Respiratory infections, such as the flu and common cold, sore throat, and sinusitis are the most common illnesses during this season. Since these infections are highly contagious, it is crucial to monitor early symptoms and take preventive measures. Symptoms Coughing, sneezing, sore throat, runny nose, and fever are the most common symptoms. Additionally, children may experience extreme fatigue, body aches, and discomfort. When to consult a doctorgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); When the high fever lasts for more than 5 days Dehydration due to vomiting and inability to keep fluids down Loose stools that lasts for more than a week Difficulty in breathing and rashes all over the body Preventive Measures Vaccination: Ensure the child is up to date with all the vaccinations; flu vaccination is crucial. Surrounding hygiene: Keep the surroundings clean, sanitise the toys, and the most frequently touched surfaces. Hand hygiene: Practice hand hygiene and encourage children to wash hands frequently. Social distancing: Practice social distancing and avoid getting in contact with anyone who has symptoms. Nutrition: Follow a well-balanced diet that is high in protein, fibre, whole grains, fruits, vegetables, and lean meat. Avoid highly processed foods and junk food. Adequate hydration: Drink at least 6-7 glasses of water even during colder months. Respiratory etiquette: Always use a mask; covering mouth and nose with a tissue or elbow while coughing or sneezing as it is instrumental in reducing the transmission of respiratory droplets. Adequate rest:Rest plays a crucial role in the body’s ability to combat illnesses. One should sleep for at least 7-8 hours a day, which is vital for optimal immune system function. Avoiding contact with infected individuals: Within close quarters of schools and playgrounds, contact with infected children can lead to illnesses. It’s advisable for children to avoid close contact with infected individuals and the use of face masks. Specific focus on influenza and flu: Children are particularly susceptible to influenza and flu during winter. Taking precautions, such as timely vaccinations. It is crucial to be aware of specific medical perceptions, considering factors like the child’s health history and potential allergic reactions to vaccines. Timely medical consultation: Seeking medical attention promptly when a child displays signs of illness is crucial for early detection and treatment. (The writer is senior consultant-neonatology & paediatrics, Aster CMI Hospital) Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp