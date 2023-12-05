Cusat tragedy: Govt panel report only after Sadas?

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Who is responsible for the deaths of four persons, including three students, in the Cusat stampede? The answer remains unclear as the varsity syndicate sub-committee’s report on the tragic incident that happened on November 25 at the venue for a music concert organised by the School of Engineering as part of its tech-fest Dhishna 2023 gets delayed further. Even the government expert panel report is yet to see the light of the day as the minister for higher education is busy with the Nava Kerala Sadas.

According to Cusat

Vice-Chancellor P G Sankaran, the sub-committee had on Monday held another sitting that saw the university public relations officer being summoned as part of the inquiry.

“The sub-committee is expected to wrap up the investigation quickly. They are looking into all aspects,” he said.

The sub-committee had sought additional time, till Tuesday, to submit its report, the VC pointed out.

Soon after the incident, the university had announced the formation of a syndicate sub-committee, and declared that the report would be tabled before the syndicate and then the VC by December 1. However, nothing has materialised so far.

Similar is the case with the report prepared by the expert panel constituted by the government to investigate the incident. According to Higher Education Minister R Bindu, she is yet to get the report in her hand. “I am at present travelling due to the Nava Kerala Sadas. Hence, I am yet to get my hands on the report. It will only happen after the Nava Kerala Sadas gets wrapped up,” she said.

Meanwhile, as per some faculty members of the university, the report by the sub-committee is being delayed deliberately.

“As of now, they have already decided on the scapegoat. Besides, it seems the delaying tactics are being adopted keeping in mind the Nava Kerala Sadas. They will submit it once the Sadas is over,” a faculty alleged.

