Infant death: Cops interrogate parents

The cops are interrogating the father, who hails from Kannur, and the mother, who is from Alappuzha.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police on Monday took a couple into custody over suspicion that they murdered their one-month-old child at Elamakkara in Kochi. The cops are interrogating the father, who hails from Kannur, and the mother, who is from Alappuzha.

The police said the couple lives in a rented house at Karukapilly near Elamakkara. Around 8.15am on Sunday, they rushed the infant to the Ernakulam General Hospital. “The child was declared brought dead. Based on the information from the hospital, the Elamakkara police registered a case of unnatural death,” said an officer.

The police grew suspicious when, during the inquest on Monday prior to the autopsy, they found a grievous injury on the child’s head.“Postmortem will be held on Tuesday under the supervision of expert police surgeons. The parents have been taken into custody. The child’s body has been shifted to a mortuary and the relatives informed,” said an officer. 

