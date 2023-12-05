Navy Day: Guardians of the sea display maritime prowess

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The marine commandos of the Indian Navy left spectators mesmerised with their reconnaissance and assault demonstration while the warships, aircraft and helicopters displayed the maritime prowess of the guardians of the sea in a magnificent exhibition of its capabilities in Kochi on Monday.

On the occasion of Navy Day, the Southern Naval Command (SNC) enthralled the spectators who gathered at Rajendra Maidan with an enthralling operational demonstration with a spectacular display of Naval operations. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan was the chief guest at the celebrations hosted by SNC Flag Officer Commanding in Chief Vice Admiral M A Hampiholi. The event was witnessed by senior government functionaries, military dignitaries and local populace.

The programme commenced with a combat beach reconnaissance and assault demo by Marine Commandos and a flypast by Naval aircraft including Dornier, Advanced Light Helicopter and Chetak.

Simulated gun salutes, helicopter landing, search and rescue operations by Chetak, Visit, Board, Search and Seize demonstration on board warship, slithering operations, mock oil rig demolition, aerial extraction of commandoes and watermanship display were the highlights. Sail Training Ship, Sudarshini, displayed its splendour by unfurling her magnificent sails and manning of masts.

Horn pipe dance by the Sea Cadet Corps (SCC) and Continuity Drill by Naval personnel undertaking 120 sequenced drills without any verbal command enthralled the spectators. Another attraction was the advanced multi-role helicopter MH60 R, recently procured from the USA.

