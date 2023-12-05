State govt allocates Rs 378.57cr for Kochi Metro phase two

By Express News Service

KOCHI: State government has allocated Rs 378.57 crore for the construction of the Pink Line, the second phase of the Kochi Metro rail project.

On Monday, Finance Minister K N Balagopal announced that the finance department has decided to grant administrative sanction to the revised estimate for the second phase. The 11.8km-long Pink Line will run from the JLN Stadium station in Kaloor to Kakkanad via Infopark.

The Kochi Metro phase two project was approved by the state government back in July 2018 and the detailed project report was approved by the Union government in 2022.

Of the Rs 1,957 crore estimated for the construction of the second phase, the Centre and the state government will be funding Rs 338.75 crore and Rs 555.18 crore, respectively. The funding agency, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), will allot Rs 1,016.24 crore (at an interest rate of around 3%). An amount of Rs 46.88 crore will be pooled through the public-private partnership model.

Work on the new 11.3-km-long elevated section is likely to begin by the end of this year. The Pink Line, with a total of 11 stations, is expected to be commissioned by December 2025. The stations on the stretch are JLN Stadium, Palarivattom Junction, Palarivattom Bypass, Chembumukku, Vazhakkala, Padamugal, Kakkanad Junction, Cochin SEZ, Chittethukara, KINFRA (formerly Rajagiri), InfoPark 1/Smart City 1, and InfoPark 2/Smart City 2.

The phase 2 project will have two special spans — a steel truss of more than 60m each (similar to the one constructed between Milma and Tripunithura). One will be at the Palarivattom bypass crossing and the other at the existing phase 1 crossing near the St Martin Church, Palarivattom.

