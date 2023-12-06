Police raid engineering firm issuing fake certificates in Kochi

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi City Police raided an engineering firm in Kalamassery after it issued fake experience certificates to nine candidates who had applied for the job of rigger at Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL). Earlier, a case was registered by Ernakulam South Police against Ms Sagee Engineering and nine candidates based on a complaint filed by the CSL.

The police said, CSL had invited applications for filling semi-skilled rigger posts. Hundreds of job-seekers applied for the vacancy since October 5. However, during the scrutiny of the certificates submitted by the job aspirants, the experience certificates of nine persons were found fake.

“The company is involved in structural, lathe and welding works. The certificates stated that people who applied for jobs worked at the firm for several years. However, the investigation revealed that they never worked at the firm. It is suspected that accused persons paid money to obtain fake experience certificates,” a police officer said.

M S Faisal, SHO, Ernakulam South Police Station, said that CSL first tipped the Kalamassery police about the firm that issued the certificate. “Kalamassery police carried out a raid at Sagee Engineering and recovered several documents. Later, we registered a case based on the complaint of the security manager of CSL. We questioned the owner of the engineering firm. He admitted to issuing the certificates. The case was registered for forgery,” he said.

