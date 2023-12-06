Home Cities Kochi

Quaint Pallipuram village set to become ‘Neopolis’?

As per Kerala’s proposal, the city incubated in Pallipuram will be named  ‘Neopolis – The New City’.  If the plan becomes a reality, the sleepy panchayat will turn into an urban hub. 

Published: 06th December 2023 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2023 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

Pallipuram Fort

Remnants of the Pallipuram Fort I A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The quaint little village of Pallipuram in Ernakulam district might soon get a makeover. Under a Central government project to develop new cities aiming for urban expansion, two places in the state have been shortlisted. One is proposed as ‘Aerocity’ in Kannur, and the other is Pallipuram, a sleepy village in Vypeen. 

Overall, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs received 26 proposals from 21 states, including Kerala, Minister of State for the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore stated in Rajya Sabha on Monday.  

Selected proposals will be allotted Rs 1,000 crore each. Notably, the 15th Finance Commission had allocated Rs 8,000 crore for the performance-based challenge fund aimed at the incubation of new cities. As per Kerala’s proposal, the city incubated in Pallipuram will be named  ‘Neopolis – The New City’.  If the plan becomes a reality, the sleepy panchayat will turn into an urban hub. 

“This will also pave the way for the upliftment of the otherwise backward status of Vypeen islands,” says Unnikrishnan, vice-president of Pallipuram panchayat. Located about 25km from Ernakulam city centre and 20km from the Kochi International Airport, the village holds immense historical importance as well. The Pallippuram Fort — built by the Portuguese in 1503 — is said to be the oldest existing European monument in India. 

Historical importance 

Historical importance 

