Handpicked for you: A sneak peek into a selection of films at International Film Festival of Kerala

Parvana K B By

Express News Service

Here, TNIE gives you a sneak peek into a selection of films and film categories that have caught our attention.

Monster: Japanese film by Palme d’Or winner and internationally acclaimed director Kore-Eda Hirokazu, awarded Best Screenplay at the Cannes Film Festival. Totem: Directed by Mexican independent filmmaker Lila Avilés, this award-winning movie has received numerous accolades and nominations globally.

Joseph’s Son: Directed by Haobam Paban Kumar, this film explores ethnic conflicts and insurgency in Manipur. This film represented India at the Shanghai International Film Festival 2023. The Monk and The Gun: Directed by Pawo Choyning Dorji, this film earned the Audience Choice Award at the Mumbai Film Festival.

The Zone of Interest: Historical drama by Jonathan Glazer, winner of the Cannes Grand Prix and FIPRESCI Prize.

Aattam: The debut film by Anand Ekarshi, won the Grand Jury Award for Best Film at the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles in the Malayalam film category.

Endless Borders: Iranian political thriller by Michael Douglas, winner of the Golden Peacock for Best Film at the International Film Festival of India, Goa.

Tiger Stripes: A Malaysian horror film by debut director Amanda Nell Eu, received the Critics Week Grand Prize at the Cannes Film Festival.

The Peasants: Best Film at the Polish Film Festival by DK Welchman, narrates the story of a late 19th-century Polish village.

Perfect Days: Directed by Wim Wenders, this German masterpiece earned actor Kôji Yakusho the Cannes Best Actor award.

Goodbye Julia

Goodbye Julia, a debut film by Sudanese director Mohamed Kordofani, is making a lot of waves. The film, set against the backdrop of South Sudan separation, explores the dynamics and disparities between strife-torn communities in Khartoum.

The Female Gaze

IFFK 2023 will showcase the works of eight female directors, including Nathalia Syam, a Malayali and the force behind Footprints on Water, which won awards at the New York Indian Festival and the UK-Asian Festival.

Animation

Three animated films from Poland and Iran depicting struggle, war, and dreams will be showcased this year. They are the Persian film The Siren, directed by Sepideh Farsi; the Spanish film Sultana’s Dream, by Isabel Herguera; and the Polish film The Peasants, by D K Welchman and Hugh Welchman.

Homage to legends

IFFK will pay homage to 12 legendary filmmakers by screening their works. Notable entries include the Iranian masterpiece A Minor by Dariush Mehrjui, The Tree Goddess by Sumitra Peries, and Cousin Angelica by Spanish filmmaker Carlos Saura.

Focus on Cuba

Cuba will be the country in focus at the festival. Six Cuban films will be screened.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Here, TNIE gives you a sneak peek into a selection of films and film categories that have caught our attention. Monster: Japanese film by Palme d’Or winner and internationally acclaimed director Kore-Eda Hirokazu, awarded Best Screenplay at the Cannes Film Festival. Totem: Directed by Mexican independent filmmaker Lila Avilés, this award-winning movie has received numerous accolades and nominations globally. Joseph’s Son: Directed by Haobam Paban Kumar, this film explores ethnic conflicts and insurgency in Manipur. This film represented India at the Shanghai International Film Festival 2023. The Monk and The Gun: Directed by Pawo Choyning Dorji, this film earned the Audience Choice Award at the Mumbai Film Festival.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The Zone of Interest: Historical drama by Jonathan Glazer, winner of the Cannes Grand Prix and FIPRESCI Prize. Aattam: The debut film by Anand Ekarshi, won the Grand Jury Award for Best Film at the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles in the Malayalam film category. Endless Borders: Iranian political thriller by Michael Douglas, winner of the Golden Peacock for Best Film at the International Film Festival of India, Goa. Tiger Stripes: A Malaysian horror film by debut director Amanda Nell Eu, received the Critics Week Grand Prize at the Cannes Film Festival. The Peasants: Best Film at the Polish Film Festival by DK Welchman, narrates the story of a late 19th-century Polish village. Perfect Days: Directed by Wim Wenders, this German masterpiece earned actor Kôji Yakusho the Cannes Best Actor award. Goodbye Julia Goodbye Julia, a debut film by Sudanese director Mohamed Kordofani, is making a lot of waves. The film, set against the backdrop of South Sudan separation, explores the dynamics and disparities between strife-torn communities in Khartoum. The Female Gaze IFFK 2023 will showcase the works of eight female directors, including Nathalia Syam, a Malayali and the force behind Footprints on Water, which won awards at the New York Indian Festival and the UK-Asian Festival. Animation Three animated films from Poland and Iran depicting struggle, war, and dreams will be showcased this year. They are the Persian film The Siren, directed by Sepideh Farsi; the Spanish film Sultana’s Dream, by Isabel Herguera; and the Polish film The Peasants, by D K Welchman and Hugh Welchman. Homage to legends IFFK will pay homage to 12 legendary filmmakers by screening their works. Notable entries include the Iranian masterpiece A Minor by Dariush Mehrjui, The Tree Goddess by Sumitra Peries, and Cousin Angelica by Spanish filmmaker Carlos Saura. Focus on Cuba Cuba will be the country in focus at the festival. Six Cuban films will be screened. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp