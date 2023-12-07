Mother & partner were frustrated, plotted infant’s murder, say Kochi cops

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Police investigating the brutal murder of a one-and-a-half-month-old boy at a lodge in Karukapilly, near Elamakkara, believe the mother’s partner planned the crime within days of the child’s birth.

Officers suspect that Sanif, 25, plotted the crime on feeling frustrated that he wasn’t getting sufficient affection from his partner, Aswathy, 25, as she was busy with the baby. Sanif has confessed to the December 3 crime, officers said.

The couple met on a social media platform nearly six months ago, when they were in Bengaluru. While Sanif was working in a juice shop, Aswathy was employed as a home nurse. “They fell in love within a short period. He helped Aswathy during the pregnancy. But matters took a turn after the delivery. Sanif felt he wasn’t getting sufficient affection from Aswathy, who was busy with the baby. He got frustrated. Even Aswathy started feeling stressed, without enough free time. With this, the duo started planning to end the life of the toddler,” said Manjith Lal P S, SHO Mulavukadu, the investigation officer.

“There were several wound marks on the body of the infant. Even the ribs were broken. This clearly shows that the crime was premeditated. Though Aswathy has yet to confess to the crime, the circumstantial evidence establishes her role,” said the officer.

According to police, the duo booked the room to kill the baby. “They booked the room on November 30. But they vacated it the very next day, only to return on December 2. On December 3, they rushed the baby to hospital, claiming the toddler had choked on breast milk. But doctors at Ernakulam General Hospital were not convinced. Even the postportem report said the injury to the head resulted in the death. It is a case of planned murder,” another officer said.

Meanwhile, Aluva Judicial First Class Magistrate remanded the duo in judicial custody for 14 days. While the mother has been transferred to Kakkanad Women’s jail, her partner was moved to Aluva sub-jail.

