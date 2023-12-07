Nava Kerala Sadas to begin in Ernakulam district on December 7

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his cabinet colleagues will visit the 14 assembly constituencies in Ernakulam district for four days, beginning Thursday, as part of the Nava Kerala Sadas outreach programme.

Through the Nava Kerala Sadas sessions, the ministers aim to interact directly with the public and resolve their grievances.

Facilities have been arranged at the designated venues for the public to submit petitions, with 25 counters set up for the purpose. People can submit complaints from three hours before the commencement of the event.

Following meetings with guests from the constituencies in the morning, the ministers will address public gatherings.

Traffic diversion

Vehicles moving from Ernakulam towards Kodungallur should take a left turn from KMK junction and enter the NH via the Vrindavan stop and the Infant Jesus School.

Vehicles moving to Ernakulam from the Kodungallur side should enter the NH via Labour Junction, Gothuruth, Bharanimukku, NSS Auditorium, Vedimara, Nandikulangara and Vazhikulamgara.

Vehicles from the Aluva side to Kodungallur should take the right turn from Vedimara and enter the NH via NSS Auditorium, Bharanimukku, Vadakkumpuram, Andipillikkavu.

KSRTC buses coming from the Aluva side should enter the KSRTC stand via Vedimara - Nandikalangara, Peruvaram, Kairali Theatre. KSRTC buses moving towards Aluva should go via Kairali Theatre, Chendamangalam Junction.

Parking

The Government High School compound, Paravoor, for VVIP vehicles, police, fire force, medical team, ambulance, and vehicles of district collector, sub-collector, and tahasildar.

Parking for VIP vehicles is arranged on the west side of the boy’s school ground.

Official vehicles are to be parked at the municipal parking ground, Kacheri compound.

Holiday for schools

The Ernakulam district collector has announced holidays for the schools in the constituencies where Nava Kerala Sadas sessions are slated to be held on Thursday and Friday. The holiday has been declared to avoid the inconvenience caused to the students because of the traffic deviation.

Sadas an image-building exercise, say Congress leaders

Alleging that the Nava Kerala Sadas outreach programme led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is an eyewash, the Congress on Wednesday said the opposition will boycott the programme in Ernakulam district. The Nava Kerala Sadas sessions are scheduled to commence in the district on Thursday.

The Congress MLAs from Ernakulam said the programme is just an attempt to improve the image of the ruling party.

“It is an image-building exercise ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. They are conducting the programme pretending to be involved in people’s issues. However, for this, they are imitating the mass contact programme of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy,” said Congress district president Mohammed Shiyas.

He alleged the LDF is carrying out the image-building exercise with government expenses while Ernakulam district has been ignored in major developmental projects.

“The government is neglecting the district due to its political vendetta. Though the MLAs from the district have raised several issues in the assembly multiple times, the chief minister has not given accurate replies,” Shiyas added while addressing a press conference alongside party MLAs from the district.

