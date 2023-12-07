Sculpting a dream

Parvana K B By

Express News Service

KOCHI: As a child, Karikkakom Thrivikraman was awed by the performances of his father, Bhaskaran Shastrikal, a veteran Kathakali artist. He kindled an innate desire to take forward the tradition of narrating stories through deft movements and intense expressions.

Thrivikraman started exploring the nuances of the artform in his teens, and eventually became a specialist in chutti – the facial makeup in Kathakali. “The first time I tried my hand at chutti was while studying in Class 10; I did it on my father’s face,” Thrivikraman recalls.

“After completing my diploma from the College of Fine Arts, my father encouraged me to take up chutti as a profession. It’s as challenging as learning Kathakali itself. It demands detailed attention.”

Costume and makeup are important elements in Kathakali. The makeup process – known as ‘chutti kuthu’ – typically requires two to three hours to complete. It is a comprehensive four-year course offered at Kalamandalam.

“Chutti kuthu artists are becoming fewer in Kerala. Youngsters are not keen to learn these skills. It’s understandable, as it is not financially rewarding,” Thrivikraman rues. “However, I believe there is a resurgence in interest towards Kathakali in general. Many are recognising its significance. This is because of the appreciation from foreigners, who are fascinated by our artforms.”

Thrivikraman’s artistic exploration was not limited to Kathakali. He is a chenda expert as well, and leads a Panchari Melam group. He also mentors youngsters, including his sons, and heads the Kshethrakala Academy in Thiruvananthapuram.

That’s not it. He is a master sculptor, too. Having acquired sculpting skills in his youth, Thrivikraman has now shifted his focus to making wooden Kathakali figurines, from 12-inch pieces to life-sized stunners. “I have been passionate about sculpting. It demands a high level of concentration. Even the smallest sculpture requires at least three days to complete,” he says.

Notably, nine works by Thrivakraman have been displayed at the Thampuran Memorial Museum in Kottarakkara. They inlcude five life-sized Kathakali sculptures, and figurines representing Bharatanatyam, Mohiniyattam, Koodiyattam and Kuchipudi.

Pics: Vincent Pulickal

He has also created numerous sculptures in various sizes for the State Handicrafts Development Corporation. “I also supply works to handicraft showrooms, including the Kerala Arts and Crafts Village, where foreigners are the primary customers,” says Thrivikraman, who resides at Pettah in Thiruvananthapuram.

“The prices vary according to the size, ranging from Rs 3,000 to Rs 2.5 lakh. I hope Kathakali gains more popularity across the globe as tourists take my artworks to their homelands as a symbol of Kerala.” Taking note of his artistic excellence, the state directorate of culture recently asked him to train a batch of 12 sculpture students for three months.

Now, at the age of 65, Thrivikraman is again in a state of childlike exuberance. He is working on his magnum opus – an exhibition featuring 1,000 wooden Kathakali sculptures. “My plan is to narrate ‘Duryodhana Vadham’ from the Mahabharata using these sculptures,” he says. “It will take several months of hard work. I am excited about this first-of-its-kind project. People should be able to experience the complete story through these sculptures. That’s my dream.”

