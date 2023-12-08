Home Cities Kochi

Kochi Metro’s phase 2 to be commissioned by Nov 2026, says Centre

The minister said preliminary discussions have been initiated with rolling-stock manufacturers for additional trains required for phase 2.

Kochi Metro

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Kochi Metro’s phase 2 — comprising a 11.3km-stretch from JLN Stadium to Infopark — is expected to be commissioned by November 21, 2026. This was revealed by the Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs,  Kaushal Kishore, while responding to a question by Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

Hibi Eden had sought clarity on expansion of new routes, to which the minister responded based on the schedule submitted by KMRL to the central govt on completion of phase 2 work. 

“KMRL has initiated various schemes to increase the ridership, by providing additional services during festivals and major events organised in the city and also attracting commuters by offering various schemes and programmes at stations,” said Kishore.

The metro also offers special concessions and discounts during off-peak hours, providing a group booking facility and feeder bus services, ensuring first-and-last mile connectivity.

The average daily ridership of Kochi Metro, following the commissioning of Tripunithura station, is expected to cross 1 lakh. 

Kochi Metro JLN Stadium Infopark

