Slavia slays!

Lekshmi C Pillai By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The harsh realities of the road may lure prospective vehicle buyers to consider an SUV over a sedan. But what about a sedan built on an SUV platform? Well, that’s Skoda’s Slavia for you. The car has emerged as a hot favourite among petrolheads. With ample ground clearance and a sleek design, Slavia, built on the platform of Kushaq, blends the comforts of an SUV without compromising on the finesse and wow factor of a sedan.

Design and detail

The Slavia makes a strong impression with its unique styling. The hexagonal grille with chrome surround and crystalline LED headlamps, complemented by L-shaped DRLs, create a distinctive front fascia. Its sporty coupe-like rear design, accentuated by dynamic LED tail lamps, further enhances its appeal. The sedan form factor with SUV-like ground clearance offers a practical yet stylish road presence.

Interior

The interior of the Slavia exudes luxury and comfort. Beige and piano black luxe interiors, combined with a 20.32cm virtual cockpit and spacious seating, create an inviting cabin. Highlights like the electric sunroof with anti-pinch technology, ventilated black leather seats, a 25.4 cm infotainment system, and a 2-spoke steering wheel add to the premium feel.

Performance

The Slavia offers two engine options – a 1-litre and a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine. The 1.5-litre variant, with 148 HP and 250 Nm of torque, promises spirited performance. The DSG automatic gearbox enhances the driving experience. Innovative features like Active Cylinder Technology (ACT) for improved fuel efficiency and Start & Stop Recuperation technology are commendable.

Safety and Price

With a 5-star safety rating, the Slavia ensures peace of mind. It includes features like six airbags, a rear camera, and sensors. The price range of Rs 13.8 lakh to Rs 19.11 lakh positions it competitively in the midsize car segment.

Efficiency

While the Slavia delivers an exciting drive with its turbo engine, fuel efficiency is around 12-13 kmpl in real-life conditions, which might be a concern for those prioritizing fuel economy.

In summary, the Skoda Slavia stands out with its unique design, luxurious interiors, and impressive performance. While it may not satisfy those seeking high fuel efficiency, it remains a compelling option in the midsize sedan market, especially for those who appreciate a blend of style and performance.

New releases

Hyundai India to increase prices

Hyundai Motor India Limited has announced its decision to increase prices of its models with effect from January 1, 2024. The company said the price hike is owing to a slew of factors, including rising input costs, adverse exchange rates, and an increase in commodity prices. Hyundai’s line-up consists of 13 models across the segments. They include Grand i10 NIOS, i20, i20 N-Line, Aura, Exeter, Venue, Venue N-Line, Verna, Creta, Alcazar, Tucson, Kona Electric and all-electric SUV IONIQ 5.

Lamborghini rolls out Revuelto, India’s first super sports electric car

Automobili Lamborghini has announced the launch of Revuelto, the first super sports V12 hybrid plug-in high-performance electric vehicle in India. An output of 1015cV is derived from the combined power of an entirely new combustion engine clubbed with three electric motors. A double-clutch gearbox too made its debut on the 12-cylinder Lamborghini. The new Revuelto combines their attributes to deliver performance figures at the peak of its segment: acceleration from 1-100kmph in only 2.5 seconds, and a top speed of more than 350km/h. These numbers combine with its exceptional dynamism thanks to the introduction of electric torque vectoring. It is also available in fully-electric drive mode, ensuring that the Revuelto super sports car expresses its amplified qualities both on the track and in daily driving. Revuelto prices start at Rs 8.89 crore (ex-showroom).

Kia’s K-Charge to beat EV range anxiety

Kia India has unveiled K-Charge, an innovative initiative in the ‘MyKia’ app that allows users to discover over 1,000 EV charging stations nationwide. Kia is also extending access to the charging network to non-Kia customers, thus providing valuable assistance to the Indian EV scene by helping drivers overcome range anxiety. Kia has collaborated with 5 charging points to enable this initiative. Kia users can enjoy three months of free charging at Relux charging stations.

JAWA Yezdi motorcycles camp

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles announced a Mega Service Camp for Jawa and Yezdi motorcycle owners in Kerala. The camp will take place in Kochi from December 14 to 17, offering an exclusive opportunity for existing owners of 2019-2020 models to enhance their ownership experience. Comprehensive motorcycle health-check, extended warranty offer, exchange and buyback evaluation zone are some of the key highlights of the camp.

The writer is a freelance auto expert who hosts TV shows and anchors the YouTube channel

‘CAR KADUVA’

