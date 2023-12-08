The king of spices: Saffron

By Express News Service

KOCHI: What comes to your mind when you think about Saffron? The most expensive spice in the world. Well, saffron is a spice that plays an important role in the spice world. In India, saffron is cultivated and produced in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh since it is best grown in warm sub-tropical climates. It is also grown in dry temperature conditions with an annual rainfall below 40cm.

Saffron grows at an elevation of 2,000 meters mean sea level. Photoperiod or the duration of time during the day when an organism receives sunlight plays a considerable influence in the flowering of saffron. An optimum period of 11 hours of illumination is desirable. Factors such as high humidity and low temperature during the flowering season can widely affect the crop.

Of late, fascinated by the lure of saffron threads, farmers are venturing into its cultivation in polyhouses, indoors and even at places far away from its natural habitat. Saffron bloom at Kanthalloor in Kerala grabbed the headlines recently. The secondary metabolites — crocin, crocetin, picrocrocin and safranal present in saffron are responsible for its colour, taste and aroma, respectively.

The use of saffron is extensive. It is used as an antioxidant as well as an antidepressant. It is said that saffron can help with good digestion. Saffron also has aphrodisiac, anodyne (pain relief), antispasmodic (relieving muscle spasms), emmenagogue (stimulating menstrual flow) and anti-inflammatory features. It has been widely used in traditional medicine.

Saffron is also used in many cuisines, mainly as a natural food colouring substance in marinating chicken and meat, flavouring rice and soups, baking, liquors, teas, beverages and so on. It can be found in the iconic badam milk, certain Indian desserts and the famous biriyani. Enhancing fragrance is another factor of saffron as it is used in perfumes and cosmetics.

(Info courtesy: Spices Board)

