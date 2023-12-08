UDF shying away from issues facing state: Kerala CM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: “The public, their representatives and the government should stand together to raise the issues of development in the state with concerned persons. Unfortunately, a section of society – the UDF – has refused to join the initiative intended for the welfare and development of Kerala,” said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, while addressing the Nava Kerala Sadas in Aluva.

“This is an event for the people of the state. For a while, the opposition has not been cooperating with the government in implementing such initiatives. They have failed to come together to address the problems of the people. They have even declined to oppose the factors that stand in the path of our development,” said the CM on Thursday.

Detty, a person with disability from Karukutty, in front of the complaint counter at the Nava Kerala Sadas venue in Angamaly on Thursday | A Sanesh

He also slammed Aluva MLA Anwar Sadath for not participating in the event. “The MLA is responsible for organising the event in his constituency. He should also preside over the event. This would have ensured wholehearted support for the initiative. However, the MLA has not only boycotted the event but also denounced it,” Pinarayi said, adding that he should have used the event to voice his concerns over the welfare and development initiatives in his constituency.

Criticising members of Parliament from Kerala, the CM said that they are not interested in raising issues faced by the state in the Lok Sabha. “UDF has 18 MPs from the state. However, they have shied away from questioning the approach of the Central government. What is stopping them,” he asked.

Thousands participated in the event in Aluva. Pinarayi said the number of people gathered was indicative of the public mood. Ministers V Vasavan, V Abdul Rahman, and Ahammad Devarkovil also spoke. The CM and his ministers will be in the Ernakulam district till December 10 as part of the Sadas.

DYFI ACTIVISTS ATTACK KSU MEMBERS, SCRIBES

Kochi: A few KSU activists and two journalists were injured after being attacked by a group of DYFI activists at Aluva on Thursday evening. The incident took place after the Nava Kerala Sadas event in Aluva. According to police, two KSU activists who reached Aluva to showcase their protest against the Nava Kerala Sadas were rounded up by a group of DYFI members. Though the KSU activists tried to flee the place, the DYFI members chased them and continued the attack. At the time, reporter Vishnu Prakash and cameraman Mahin Jafar reached the place and recorded the attack. Irked by this, they attacked the scribes, too. Aluva police will register a case soon.

CM, MINISTERS TO TAKE RIDE ON WATER METRO

Kochi: As part of the Nava Kerala Sadas in Kochi, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his cabinet colleagues will travel on the Water Metro to evaluate its operations at 11am on Friday. The ministers will board the ferry at High Court junction terminal at alight at Vypeen. Since its launch in April 2023, over 12.5 lakh people have travelled on the Water Metro. At present, KWM operates on three routes – High Court Jn to Vypeen, High Court Jn to Bolgatty, and Vytilla to Kakkanad, with 12 electric boats.

