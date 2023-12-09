1K techies participate in campaign at Infopark in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In efforts to rein in the drug menace, the IT professionals of Kerala have come together to launch an awareness drive to highlight the ill effects of substance and drug abuse, the health risks attached to it, and how it affects families and society.

The first of a series of programmes as part of the campaign was launched at Infopark Cochin by Thrikakkara MLA Uma Thomas. The event witnessed the participation of over 1,000 techies from various companies of Infopark.

The event, organised by the Group of Technology Companies (GTECH), an industry body of IT companies in Kerala, featured a flash mob by the CEOs, special addresses by film personalities, a bike rally, and a live band.

Inaugurating the event, Uma Thomas said, “Kerala has witnessed a disturbing trend with a four-fold increase in drug-related cases in the last few years. This is causing unimaginable damage to society and like-minded and responsible people must come out in unison with a loud message of ‘No to Drugs’ and ‘Yes to Fitness’.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOCHI: In efforts to rein in the drug menace, the IT professionals of Kerala have come together to launch an awareness drive to highlight the ill effects of substance and drug abuse, the health risks attached to it, and how it affects families and society. The first of a series of programmes as part of the campaign was launched at Infopark Cochin by Thrikakkara MLA Uma Thomas. The event witnessed the participation of over 1,000 techies from various companies of Infopark. The event, organised by the Group of Technology Companies (GTECH), an industry body of IT companies in Kerala, featured a flash mob by the CEOs, special addresses by film personalities, a bike rally, and a live band.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Inaugurating the event, Uma Thomas said, “Kerala has witnessed a disturbing trend with a four-fold increase in drug-related cases in the last few years. This is causing unimaginable damage to society and like-minded and responsible people must come out in unison with a loud message of ‘No to Drugs’ and ‘Yes to Fitness’.” Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp