Ernakulam South Police tighten noose on shipyard guest house trespasser

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam South Police are checking the antecedents of a Bangladesh national who trespassed into the Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) guest house at Panampilly Nagar. Mohammed Al Ameen, 23, was intercepted by security personnel at CSL and handed over to the police on Friday.

It was at around 9.45 am that a security guard at the CSL guest house found the accused entering the compound after climbing the boundary wall. In the interrogation, Mohammed Al Ameen claimed that he was a rag picker. He told security guards that his intention for entering the compound was to collect papers, carton boxes and glass bottles. However, during further interrogation, it was revealed that he was a native of Bangladesh and was illegally staying in Kochi.

Later, he was handed over to the police. Police started an investigation into the incident. Police are checking the close aides of Mohammed Al Ameen in Kochi. He was also interrogated by both Central and state intelligence agencies.

“He did not have any identity documents. However, from his Bangla slang, officials identified him to be a Bangladeshi national. Later, he admitted that he entered India without any passport or visa. He stayed in various parts of North East before coming to Kerala. In Kerala, he worked at various places for the past six months. We are checking the antecedents of the accused person. Though no espionage angle is yet to emerge in the investigation, we are checking all aspects. Considering the security aspect, we are conducting a detailed probe against the person,” a police officer said.

Police registered a case under various sections of the IPC and Foreigners Act for criminal trespassing and foreigners entering India without valid documents. He was later produced in court and remanded in judicial custody. After the investigation and subsequent case proceedings, steps would be initiated to deport him to Bangladesh.

Last year, an Afghanistan national who was working for a contractor at CSL was arrested by the police. The foreigner used forged identity documents to get a job with CSL contractors. During further investigation, it was revealed that the accused reached Assam on a visiting visa and managed to arrange fake identity documents, including Aadhaar and PAN cards. CSL is a highly sensitive security area as several defence projects, including the manufacturing and maintenance of warships and aircraft carriers for the Indian Navy, are being undertaken there.

