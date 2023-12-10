Transplantees, donors spread joy of living in Kochi

Anna Jose By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The world might be looking at organ transplantation with fear. But the donors and transplantees who gathered in Kochi for the Transplant Games on Saturday are enjoying a second wind and crossing things off bucket lists. Leading healthy and cheerful lives, all they wish to do is spread awareness of the significance of organ donation.

For 55-year-old Davis K J, this is a third life, having undergone transplant surgery twice. Yet the Ramavarmapuram resident is not giving up. “Some people believe that we cannot lead a normal, healthy life after a transplant surgery. I began playing badminton three months after my kidney transplant and proved that I can play better than others,” he says.

Davis was diagnosed with a kidney disease in 1998 and had a transplant in 2001. Later, in 2014, he was diagnosed with cancer. He received a kidney for the second time in 2016 once the cancer was cured.

Preeti Unhale, the longest-surviving heart recipient in India, has a similar story to tell.

“The condition post-transplant is different for everyone. When I woke up after the surgery, I was breathing normally, which I was unable to do earlier. I experienced that ease of breathing. When we donate an organ, we are giving a person a second chance to live on this earth. It is a precious gift,” she says.

Varun Anand, a 13-year-old kidney recipient from Bengaluru, urges every transplantee to enjoy their life.

“I encourage everyone who has undergone a transplant surgery to enjoy life. The world might believe that you are incapable, that you have limitations, or that you might die in 10 or 12 years. We have got a second life, enjoy it,” he says.

Varun was only 10 when he was diagnosed with a chronic kidney disease, says his mother and donor Deepa P S, who works with a software company. “Now he is studying in Class 8. He is also active in sports. And I am leading a healthy life after kidney donation,” she says.

It has been 11 years since Salitha Lal donated a portion of her liver to her husband, Lal. “I was not scared to donate a portion of my liver. The choice I made benefited the entire family. Our children were too young. We raised our two kids together after the transplant. They are now pursuing engineering in Thiruvananthapuram,” says the 46-year-old Salitha.

Having received two kidneys, Davis finds himself a blessed person. “I was working with Landmark in Saudi when I was diagnosed with kidney disease. Had I continued there, they would have promoted me to higher posts. But I find this a better life. I am creating awareness and helping patients requiring transplantation. I coordinated more than 660 transplant surgeries and participated in the World Transplant Games in April this year. I am fortunate in that sense,” he adds.

Preeti, 49, says she was curious about what a heart transplant procedure would be when she learnt -- 23 years ago -- that she would need one. “Then, there were no SOTTO or NGOs to assist us. Now, at least a few people are willing to donate organs,” she says. “People ask how life is after a transplant. I say it is normal. We are leading a life just like everyone else. There is nothing to worry about,” adds Salitha.

Ist Transplant Games enters Book of Records

Of around 1,000 people at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Kochi on Saturday, most were either organ donors or recipients. From across the country, they had come together to participate in the Transplant Games organised by the Heart Foundation and the Kerala State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation to spread awareness on the issue. Being the first Transplant Games in the country, the initiative also secured a place in the India Book of Records.

The transplantees participated in race walk, running, badminton, table tennis, swimming and bowling, among other events. Of the 450 participants across 11 competitions, 47 were kidney donors, 56 kidney recipients, 132 liver donors, 167 liver recipients and 38 were heart recipients. Those who underwent pancreas and hand transplants were also part of the games.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOCHI: The world might be looking at organ transplantation with fear. But the donors and transplantees who gathered in Kochi for the Transplant Games on Saturday are enjoying a second wind and crossing things off bucket lists. Leading healthy and cheerful lives, all they wish to do is spread awareness of the significance of organ donation. For 55-year-old Davis K J, this is a third life, having undergone transplant surgery twice. Yet the Ramavarmapuram resident is not giving up. “Some people believe that we cannot lead a normal, healthy life after a transplant surgery. I began playing badminton three months after my kidney transplant and proved that I can play better than others,” he says. Davis was diagnosed with a kidney disease in 1998 and had a transplant in 2001. Later, in 2014, he was diagnosed with cancer. He received a kidney for the second time in 2016 once the cancer was cured. Preeti Unhale, the longest-surviving heart recipient in India, has a similar story to tell. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “The condition post-transplant is different for everyone. When I woke up after the surgery, I was breathing normally, which I was unable to do earlier. I experienced that ease of breathing. When we donate an organ, we are giving a person a second chance to live on this earth. It is a precious gift,” she says. Varun Anand, a 13-year-old kidney recipient from Bengaluru, urges every transplantee to enjoy their life. “I encourage everyone who has undergone a transplant surgery to enjoy life. The world might believe that you are incapable, that you have limitations, or that you might die in 10 or 12 years. We have got a second life, enjoy it,” he says. Varun was only 10 when he was diagnosed with a chronic kidney disease, says his mother and donor Deepa P S, who works with a software company. “Now he is studying in Class 8. He is also active in sports. And I am leading a healthy life after kidney donation,” she says. It has been 11 years since Salitha Lal donated a portion of her liver to her husband, Lal. “I was not scared to donate a portion of my liver. The choice I made benefited the entire family. Our children were too young. We raised our two kids together after the transplant. They are now pursuing engineering in Thiruvananthapuram,” says the 46-year-old Salitha. Having received two kidneys, Davis finds himself a blessed person. “I was working with Landmark in Saudi when I was diagnosed with kidney disease. Had I continued there, they would have promoted me to higher posts. But I find this a better life. I am creating awareness and helping patients requiring transplantation. I coordinated more than 660 transplant surgeries and participated in the World Transplant Games in April this year. I am fortunate in that sense,” he adds. Preeti, 49, says she was curious about what a heart transplant procedure would be when she learnt -- 23 years ago -- that she would need one. “Then, there were no SOTTO or NGOs to assist us. Now, at least a few people are willing to donate organs,” she says. “People ask how life is after a transplant. I say it is normal. We are leading a life just like everyone else. There is nothing to worry about,” adds Salitha. Ist Transplant Games enters Book of Records Of around 1,000 people at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Kochi on Saturday, most were either organ donors or recipients. From across the country, they had come together to participate in the Transplant Games organised by the Heart Foundation and the Kerala State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation to spread awareness on the issue. Being the first Transplant Games in the country, the initiative also secured a place in the India Book of Records. The transplantees participated in race walk, running, badminton, table tennis, swimming and bowling, among other events. Of the 450 participants across 11 competitions, 47 were kidney donors, 56 kidney recipients, 132 liver donors, 167 liver recipients and 38 were heart recipients. Those who underwent pancreas and hand transplants were also part of the games. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp