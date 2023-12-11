Home Cities Kochi

Acquaint Pope with truth of Holy Mass issue: Justice Kurian Joseph

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The concluding function of the centenary celebrations of the elevation of the Ernakulam vicariate to an archdiocese and the creation of the Syro Malabar hierarchy saw Justice Kurian Joseph urging the new apostolic administrator, Bishop Bosco Puthur, to initiate the path of dialogue and to acquaint Pope Francis with the truth about the Holy Mass issue in the archdiocese. 

The function -- held on Sunday at the Mar Augustine Kandathil Nagar, Bharat Mata College, in Thrikkakara -- was organised by a group of priests opposing the forced implementation of the Unified Holy Mass. The function began with a public-facing Holy Mass celebrated by 400 priests from various parishes of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese.

Earlier, before his resignation, the former Apostolic Administrator Mar Andrews Thazhath had said that Sunday’s function was not officially recognised by the Church. The Syro Malabar bishops were conspicuous by their absence.

Attending the function as the chief guest, Justice Joseph said: “The Catholic Church is one that has always assimilated in itself all the traditions and cultures brought in by the believers from all over the world. This is similar to the preamble of our Constitution which starts with the word ‘We’.” The one person that holds this Church in a single entity is the Pope, he said.

“We respect the Pope. But if he has gone wrong, then it is the responsibility of those occupying the higher positions in the Church to acquaint him with the facts. And I have firm belief that when he comes to know the truth, he will not ignore it,” Justice Joseph said.

He urged Bishop Puthur to take the path of dialogue. “Reconciliation is our way. Just like the Pope allowed Mar Clemis to follow his traditions, it would be great if the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese is also allowed the same,” he said.

Justice Joseph said things can be arranged such that, for the time being, the Holy Mass is allowed to be offered in the traditional way, and on big festivals or other important days of the Church, the Unified Holy Mass can be celebrated.

