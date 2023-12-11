Centre’s wrong interventions cost state Rs 1.07 lakh crore in 7 years: Kerala CM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday said Kerala lost Rs 1,07,513 crore in the past seven years due to the wrong financial intervention of the Union government. Addressing the Nava Kerala Sadas at Mar Basil High School Ground in Kothamangalam, the CM accused the Centre of misinterpreting the state’s governance structure.

“Kerala is under financial duress due to the Centre’s denial of various dues. A total of Rs 26,223 crore is needed for various payments, including DA stipend for government employees, post-matriculation scholarships, dues to beneficiaries of various schemes, dues to bonded labourers, dues to public hotels, and dues to contractors.

Owing to the wrong financial intervention of the Centre, things cannot be executed according to the state budget,” Pinarayi said. He said the Centre owed Kerala billions of rupees, including Rs 750 crore spent on UGC salary reform and Rs 700 crore each spent on rural development and urban development.

“The state has an annual plan of Rs 30,370 crore. Central regulations have adversely affected the state economy,” Pinarayi said. He alleged that UDF MPs were not protesting the Centre’s stand against the state in the Parliament. “Kerala’s voice is not being raised in the Parliament. This is the time for Kerala to stand together,” he said.

