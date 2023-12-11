Home Cities Kochi

‘Work on new block will soon begin at taluk hospital’: Kerala Health Minister

She said the dialysis unit, which is also under construction at the hospital, will start functioning soon.

Published: 11th December 2023

Kerala Heath Minister Veena George. (File photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The construction of the postnatal ward and ophthalmology block at Kothamangalam Taluk Hospital will begin soon, Health Minister Veena George has said. She was speaking at the Nava Kerala Sadas event in the Kothamangalam constituency on Sunday. “The new project will be implemented in the taluk hospital for Rs 11.80 crore under the KIIFB scheme. A construction contract has been signed in this regard,” said the minister. 

She said the dialysis unit, which is also under construction at the hospital, will start functioning soon. “The project work has been given special consideration as many tribal communities reside in the taluk,” she said.

According to Veena, a developmental project worth Rs 383 crore is being carried out at Ernakulam Government Medical College Hospital. The Kochi Cancer Research Centre and super speciality block at MCH will be inaugurated in February 2024, she said. 

The minister also highlighted that in the past seven years, several developmental projects have been executed in the state in the health, education and infrastructure sectors. 

