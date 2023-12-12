Home Cities Kochi

16-yr-old leaves Kochi hospital with new heart

Shekhar’s heart was brought to Kochi by helicopter and the transplant surgery was performed by Dr Jose Chacko Periyapuram at the Lisie Hospital. 

Published: 12th December 2023 10:35 AM

Hari Narayan, who succesfully underwent heart transplant at Lisie Hospital, shakes hands with doctors after getting discharged on Monday | T P Sooraj 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Until November 25, Kayamkulam resident Hari Narayan was living on the edge. Diagnosed with dilated cardiomyopathy earlier this year, the 16-year-old and his family were waiting for a heart donor. 

It was then that the family of Kanyakumari resident Shekhar, who passed away on November 24  at the KIMSHEALTH Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, decided to donate his organs. 

After 15 days, Hari Narayan, with a new heart, left the hospital on Monday. He was accompanied by his elder brother Soorya Narayan, who had undergone a heart transplant in 2021. 

As Hari was leaving the hospital, he thanked the family of Shekhar, whose benevolence gifted him a second life. “The decisions of two families have helped us live better lives. We will forever be grateful to them,” Hari said.

TAGS
Hari Narayan cardiomyopathy heart donor

