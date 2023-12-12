16-yr-old leaves Kochi hospital with new heart

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Until November 25, Kayamkulam resident Hari Narayan was living on the edge. Diagnosed with dilated cardiomyopathy earlier this year, the 16-year-old and his family were waiting for a heart donor.

It was then that the family of Kanyakumari resident Shekhar, who passed away on November 24 at the KIMSHEALTH Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, decided to donate his organs.

Shekhar’s heart was brought to Kochi by helicopter and the transplant surgery was performed by Dr Jose Chacko Periyapuram at the Lisie Hospital.

After 15 days, Hari Narayan, with a new heart, left the hospital on Monday. He was accompanied by his elder brother Soorya Narayan, who had undergone a heart transplant in 2021.

As Hari was leaving the hospital, he thanked the family of Shekhar, whose benevolence gifted him a second life. “The decisions of two families have helped us live better lives. We will forever be grateful to them,” Hari said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOCHI: Until November 25, Kayamkulam resident Hari Narayan was living on the edge. Diagnosed with dilated cardiomyopathy earlier this year, the 16-year-old and his family were waiting for a heart donor. It was then that the family of Kanyakumari resident Shekhar, who passed away on November 24 at the KIMSHEALTH Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, decided to donate his organs. Shekhar’s heart was brought to Kochi by helicopter and the transplant surgery was performed by Dr Jose Chacko Periyapuram at the Lisie Hospital. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); After 15 days, Hari Narayan, with a new heart, left the hospital on Monday. He was accompanied by his elder brother Soorya Narayan, who had undergone a heart transplant in 2021. As Hari was leaving the hospital, he thanked the family of Shekhar, whose benevolence gifted him a second life. “The decisions of two families have helped us live better lives. We will forever be grateful to them,” Hari said. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp