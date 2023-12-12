Home Cities Kochi

30 DYFI men booked for attacking MLA, others   

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Perumbavoor Police on Monday registered a case against 30 DYFI activists for allegedly assaulting MLA Eldhose Kunnapilly and other Congress leaders at the Vathiyathu Hospital compound on Sunday evening.

The case was registered based on the complaint of Eldhose’s staff member Abhijith K Balan who suffered injuries following the attack on MLA and the Congress leaders.

The incident took place when MLA was at the hospital with a Youth Congress activist who was assaulted by DYFI workers for protesting at Nava Kerala Sadas in Perumbavoor. Around 30 DYFI activists reached the hospital on motorcycles and attacked the Youth Congress.

KSU and Congress leaders, including Eldhose and the Perumbavoor Municipal Chairman, were present there.

