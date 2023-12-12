Cops turn to DNA test, send samples to identify father of murdered child

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The police will ascertain the fatherhood of the one-month-old boy who was killed by his mother’s boyfriend at a lodge in Kochi’s Karukapilly on December 3, through a DNA test. The police opted for DNA verification after the person believed to be his biological father accused the mother of lying and disowned the infant.

With no one else coming forward to claim the child’s mortal remains, the police have also decided to hand over the body to the Kochi corporation for burial.

Eramalloor native Aswathy, 25, who is the child’s mother, and her boyfriend Sanif, 25, of Kannur were arrested for the murder of the child. The couple, who had rushed the child to the Ernakulam General Hospital claiming he choked on breast milk, were arrested after the autopsy revealed that serious injuries on the child’s head led to his death.

The duo was interrogated for over 48 hours before being arrested. It emerged that Sanif eliminated the child with Aswathy’s knowledge.

The police said Aswathy said that her ex-boyfriend was the child’s father. “However, when we spoke with the ex-boyfriend, he denied fathering the child and accused Aswathy of lying. So the question on fatherhood lingers. We have collected DNA samples from Aswathy, Sanif and the ex-boyfriend and sent them for analysis. The results will take some time,” said an officer.

As for burying the child, the officer said none had come forward to claim its body kept at the Kalamassery medical college hospital mortuary.

“The parents of Aswathy and Sanif have given letters saying they are not interested in claiming the body. Her ex-boyfriend refused too and told us he would submit a letter saying he would not claim the body. Once we receive his letter, we will hand over the body to the corporation for burial,” the officer said.

Meanwhile, the police have moved court seeking the duo’s custody for detailed interrogation. The officer said the petition will come up in court soon. “Interrogation of the duo is vital to get further evidence. All evidence collection procedures have to be completed,” said the officer.

