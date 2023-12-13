Fragrant pages of homage to the ‘Godfather of Laughter’

Parvana K B By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Siddique was a director and screenwriter who created many films that ignited non-stop laughter in theatres and instilled a unique style to comedy in Malayalam cinema.” This opening line of the book 'Chiriyude Godfather', penned by director Ranjith, not only reflects his personal opinion but also resonates with the sentiments of countless Malayalis.

Siddique’s exceptional talent for eliciting laughter is undeniable. The audience’s response during the 2023 IFFK serves as a testament to this. The reservation for his 1989 film Ramji Rao Speaking, screened in the homage section, filled up within minutes, demonstrating the enduring popularity of his works, cutting across age-groups.

Intending to perpetuate the memory and contributions of filmmaker Siddique, the book, published by Kerala Chalachitra Academy and edited by Belbin P Baby, presents a treasure trove of reminiscences. Fourteen people who were closely associated with Siddique share their intimate memories, while six film studies delve into the depth and significance of his work.

“Even after achieving great success, Siddique remained grounded and unchanged. But today, when I consider his growth in cinema, I wonder if he has truly received the recognition he deserves,” writes director Fazil. Siddique’s friendship with Lal is an integral part of his life story, and that is explored in the book through a chapter titled ‘Ente Paathi (My Half)’ penned by Lal.

“Like all friends, we’ve had our disagreements, but they were never personal; they were always about the story,” he writes. “We have always been able to accept when the other is right and never let egos come between us. Only Siddique and I know that our disagreements never last long.”

Actor and MLA Mukesh reminisces about his collaborations with Siddique in films such as Ramji Rao Speaking, Godfather, In Harihar Nagar, and Friends. “I have never encountered another writer or director who could create scenes that people talk about and enjoy as much as Siddique and Lal,” he writes.

“Their contributions to Malayalam lingo are also notable. Phrases like ‘Thomasukutty vitto da’ and ‘Kambili puthappu’ have become part of our vocabulary…. There will never be another like him [Siddique].”Additional contributions come from renowned figures like Sathyan Anthikad, Raffi, K S Prasad, Kalabhavan Rahman, Ansar, Varkichan Petta, Alleppey Ashraf, Swargachitra Appachan, Vijayaraghavan, G Prajesh Sen, and Baiju Chandran. Their diverse perspectives paint a vivid picture of Siddique’s life and work.

Six film studies by K B Venu, S. Shanavas, Vishuraj P, K C Jithin, Swapna C Kombath, and Adv Muhammed Ibrahim Abdul Samad add depth and academic analysis, further highlighting Siddique’s legacy in the larger context of Malayalam cinema. As Jithin aptly notes, “When Siddique bade farewell, the audience has lost a different kind of cinematic magic.” In a nutshell, Chiriyude Godfather acts as a window, offering a heartwarming journey into Siddique’s life. It allows readers to experience the warmth of the laughter he shared with the world.

