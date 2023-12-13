Home Cities Kochi

Laity groups in Kochi seek ex-SC judge’s resignation from Church bodies

The group handed over a petition seeking the expulsion of Justice Kurian from the Catholic Church to Apostolic Administrator Mar Bosco Puthur. 

Published: 13th December 2023 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2023 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

Former Supreme Court judge Justice Kurian Joseph (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A joint conference of various associations of the faithful demanded Justice Kurian Joseph resign from the position he holds in the Church. The representatives of various organisations from sixteen foranes of the archdiocese took part in the dharna and meeting held in front of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Major Archbishop’s House at Broadway on Tuesday. They sought the expulsion of Justice Kurian Joseph from the Catholic Church.

The meeting which was held under the aegis of the Marthoma Nasrani group, accused Justice Joseph of working with the priests who were against the implementation of the Unified Holy Mass and were hell-bent on creating sectarianism in the Church. They objected to Justice Joseph’s statement questioning the orders of the Pope. The group handed over a petition seeking the expulsion of Justice Kurian from the Catholic Church to Apostolic Administrator Mar Bosco Puthur. 

Meanwhile, on Monday, the Syro Malabar Church countered the statement that the Pope might have gone wrong on the subject of the Unified Holy Mass and he has been misled about the issue. It was also said that the Pope’s video message of December 7 addressing the faithful of Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese had some factual errors. Taking affront to these statements, the Church refuted all the allegations.  

According to the Syro Malabar Church spokesperson, the video was proof of the Pope’s firm decision to implement the Unified Holy Mass in the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese this Christmas. “Therefore, all those who acknowledge the Pope as the father and head of the Catholic Church and wish to remain in the communion of the Holy Church are obliged to obey,” said the spokesperson.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Justice Kurian Joseph Laity groups Church bodies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp