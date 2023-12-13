Laity groups in Kochi seek ex-SC judge’s resignation from Church bodies

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A joint conference of various associations of the faithful demanded Justice Kurian Joseph resign from the position he holds in the Church. The representatives of various organisations from sixteen foranes of the archdiocese took part in the dharna and meeting held in front of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Major Archbishop’s House at Broadway on Tuesday. They sought the expulsion of Justice Kurian Joseph from the Catholic Church.

The meeting which was held under the aegis of the Marthoma Nasrani group, accused Justice Joseph of working with the priests who were against the implementation of the Unified Holy Mass and were hell-bent on creating sectarianism in the Church. They objected to Justice Joseph’s statement questioning the orders of the Pope. The group handed over a petition seeking the expulsion of Justice Kurian from the Catholic Church to Apostolic Administrator Mar Bosco Puthur.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the Syro Malabar Church countered the statement that the Pope might have gone wrong on the subject of the Unified Holy Mass and he has been misled about the issue. It was also said that the Pope’s video message of December 7 addressing the faithful of Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese had some factual errors. Taking affront to these statements, the Church refuted all the allegations.

According to the Syro Malabar Church spokesperson, the video was proof of the Pope’s firm decision to implement the Unified Holy Mass in the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese this Christmas. “Therefore, all those who acknowledge the Pope as the father and head of the Catholic Church and wish to remain in the communion of the Holy Church are obliged to obey,” said the spokesperson.

