Lucky escape for Kochi rider caught in dangling cable

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A two-wheeler rider was recently caught in a low-hanging cable at Nadama near Tripunithura. Ajith Kumar, 39, of Thiruvankulam, was fortunate that he was riding slowly when the cable wrapped around his neck.

On Monday, the Hill Palace police registered a case against an unknown employee of a telecom company as the accident took place when the accused was laying the cable across the road. The incident happened on Pishari Kovil Road on December 7 when Ajith was on his way to his office.

Still bothered by severe neck pain, he termed it a lucky escape. “I couldn’t see anything as something caught my neck at force. Luckily, I was riding the scooter slowly. But at that particular moment, it was a complete blackout,” Ajith said. Onlookers rushed Ajith to a nearby hospital. He suffered a 10-centimetre-long wound on his neck. “I have difficulty speaking. The muscles have suffered a tear and I am on medication for two weeks,” he said.

At the time, two employees of the telecom company were laying broadband cable to a house. “When such work is carried out, at least one person should be deployed on the road to caution motorists and pedestrians,” he said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOCHI: A two-wheeler rider was recently caught in a low-hanging cable at Nadama near Tripunithura. Ajith Kumar, 39, of Thiruvankulam, was fortunate that he was riding slowly when the cable wrapped around his neck. On Monday, the Hill Palace police registered a case against an unknown employee of a telecom company as the accident took place when the accused was laying the cable across the road. The incident happened on Pishari Kovil Road on December 7 when Ajith was on his way to his office. Still bothered by severe neck pain, he termed it a lucky escape. “I couldn’t see anything as something caught my neck at force. Luckily, I was riding the scooter slowly. But at that particular moment, it was a complete blackout,” Ajith said. Onlookers rushed Ajith to a nearby hospital. He suffered a 10-centimetre-long wound on his neck. “I have difficulty speaking. The muscles have suffered a tear and I am on medication for two weeks,” he said. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); At the time, two employees of the telecom company were laying broadband cable to a house. “When such work is carried out, at least one person should be deployed on the road to caution motorists and pedestrians,” he said. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp