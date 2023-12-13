Home Cities Kochi

Lucky escape for Kochi rider caught in dangling cable

Still bothered by severe neck pain, he termed it a lucky escape.

Published: 13th December 2023 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2023 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Ajith Kumar

Ajith Kumar

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A two-wheeler rider was recently caught in a low-hanging cable at Nadama near Tripunithura. Ajith Kumar, 39, of Thiruvankulam, was fortunate that he was riding slowly when the cable wrapped around his neck. 

On Monday, the Hill Palace police registered a case against an unknown employee of a telecom company as the accident took place when the accused was laying the cable across the road. The incident happened on Pishari Kovil Road on December 7 when Ajith was on his way to his office. 

Still bothered by severe neck pain, he termed it a lucky escape. “I couldn’t see anything as something caught my neck at force. Luckily, I was riding the scooter slowly. But at that particular moment, it was a complete blackout,” Ajith said. Onlookers rushed Ajith to a nearby hospital. He suffered a 10-centimetre-long wound on his neck. “I have difficulty speaking. The muscles have suffered a tear and I am on medication for two weeks,” he said. 

At the time, two employees of the telecom company were laying broadband cable to a house.  “When such work is carried out, at least one person should be deployed on the road to caution motorists and pedestrians,” he said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
dangling cable Kochi rider

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp