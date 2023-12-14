Home Cities Kochi

Bypoll: Congress retains two wards

The bypoll in Koramkadavu ward was necessitated following the demise of panchayat president E P George, who represented the Koramkadavu ward.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Congress retained the seats in the by-elections held in two local body wards in the district. The bypolls were held in Varikoly (ward 10) of Vadavucode and Koramkadavu (ward 13) of Ramamangalam grama panchayats. Binitha Peter won by a majority of 88 votes in Varikoly and Antos P Scaria won by 100 votes in Koramkadavu, according to the state election commission. 

Though the decline in the winning margin drew criticism from a section of leaders in the party regarding the election results, the result is a respite for UDF in Ramamangalam where it can retain power. The result would not affect the equations in power in the 17-member Vadavucode where CPM-led LDF has a clear majority.  

The bypoll in Koramkadavu ward was necessitated following the demise of panchayat president E P George, who represented the Koramkadavu ward. With this, the number of seats of the ruling UDF declined to five in the 13-member local body. The LDF, which won four seats, enjoys the support of two independents while the BJP has a lone member. 

