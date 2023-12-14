Flashy ‘n’ Filmy: Check out style statements, fashion expressions at 28th IFFK in Thiruvananthapuram
TNIE lensman B P Deepu explores the many style statements and fashion expressions of delegates at 28th IFFK in Thiruvananthapuram
Published: 14th December 2023 07:44 AM | Last Updated: 14th December 2023 07:44 AM | A+A A-
The 28th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), the annual movie extravaganza hosted by the Kerala State Chalachithra Academy (KSCA), will kick off in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday with a colourful opening ceremony at Nisagandhi auditorium at 6 pm.
TNIE lensman B P Deepu explores the many style statements and fashion expressions of delegates at 28th IFFK in Thiruvananthapuram.