A shelter serving hope for widows in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: ‘Ammakilikkoodu,’ an initiative launched by Aluva MLA Anwar Sadath to extend a compassionate hand to homeless widows in his constituency, has proved to be a beacon of hope for the destitute. Launched five years ago, the project has not only proven its efficacy but has also successfully orchestrated the provision of safe and dignified shelters for 50 homeless widows to date.

“Since a large number of widows have to take care of the education of their child after the demise of their partner, they are finding it difficult to construct a safe home for themselves. The project has been designed to help women who are struggling to make ends meet. Aluva is the first constituency in the state to launch a project like this,” said Anwar Sadhath.

Actor Kalyani Priyadarsan handed over the key to the 50th home in a function held at Sreemoola Nagaram Mather Plaza on Monday. Each house, with an area of 510 sq ft and built at an estimated cost of `7 lakh, is equipped with two bedrooms, a hall, a kitchen, a toilet, and other facilities.

The MLA said several renowned organisations and individuals have come forward to extend a helping hand for the project.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOCHI: ‘Ammakilikkoodu,’ an initiative launched by Aluva MLA Anwar Sadath to extend a compassionate hand to homeless widows in his constituency, has proved to be a beacon of hope for the destitute. Launched five years ago, the project has not only proven its efficacy but has also successfully orchestrated the provision of safe and dignified shelters for 50 homeless widows to date. “Since a large number of widows have to take care of the education of their child after the demise of their partner, they are finding it difficult to construct a safe home for themselves. The project has been designed to help women who are struggling to make ends meet. Aluva is the first constituency in the state to launch a project like this,” said Anwar Sadhath. Actor Kalyani Priyadarsan handed over the key to the 50th home in a function held at Sreemoola Nagaram Mather Plaza on Monday. Each house, with an area of 510 sq ft and built at an estimated cost of `7 lakh, is equipped with two bedrooms, a hall, a kitchen, a toilet, and other facilities. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The MLA said several renowned organisations and individuals have come forward to extend a helping hand for the project. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp