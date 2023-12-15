An Assam expedition to nab baby killers

Toby Antony By

KOCHI: Officers recall feeling a lump in their throats as they examined the body of a newborn in a shopping bag, dumped by a canal at Mudikkal in Ernakulam, on October 8. It was the local residents who alerted the police, and a case was registered at the Perumbavoor station. Based on initial assessment, the investigating officers went by the hunch that the baby belonged to migrant workers living in the area.

“As in all crime investigations, several teams were formed and we started checking CCTV cameras to identify perpetrators,” says an officer who was part of the probe.“However, the analyses of CCTV footage and Information on vehicle movement through the area did not yield any clues.”

Then, the police gathered information about newborns from all the hospitals in the district. The exhaustive effort, too, turned futile. “At that point, we decided to switch to our traditional method of investigation by collecting information from our informers,” says the officer.

“All officers at the Perumbavoor station were directed to activate their informer network and gather information about migrant workers who recently had a baby.”Tip-offs trickled in from Perumbavoor, Kalady, Muvattupuzha and Aluva. “Initially, we had information of at least 10 migrant women who had given birth recently. We visited the places they stayed for verification,” says the officer.

“It was then we got the information about a couple who stayed at Methala in Perumbavoor. They recently had a baby, and were not seen around since October 8, the day when the body of the child was recovered.”

Officers headed to a plywood factory where the couple had been working. They zeroed in on Assam natives Makshidul Islam and Mushida, both aged 31. The duo was missing.

“It was a shot in the dark, yet we dispatched a probe team to Assam. They found Makshidul in a town named Nagaon. Next, the team picked up Mushida from another town named Morigaon.”Grilling revealed that the couple were involved in an extramarital relationship. “They had left their respective spouses and eloped to Kerala. They lived in different parts of the state, and came to Methala last year,” the officer says.

The police believe the love story turned bitter as Mushida became pregnant. They quarrelled over looking after the child and financial constraints. “In the last week of September, Mushida gave birth to a girl in their house,” the officer says.“Their fight continued. And, on October 8, the couple strangled the newborn to death. After abandoning the body, they fled to Assam the next day.”

It took two weeks to narrow down the investigation to the couple and over a month to arrest them. Looking back at the probe, Perumbavoor SHO Renjith R lauds his team for the “tremendous, focused effort” to crack the case.

“We collected information from hundreds of people to know about the couple,” he adds. “The Assam op was quite a task due to the long journey and the unknown terrain. The suspects lived in remote areas, but the team did its job with clinical precision.”

