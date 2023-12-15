Geojit’s centre of excellence in sustainability to come up at Cusat

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In the biggest industry-academia partnerships in the state, Geojit Financial Services Ltd will be establishing a centre of excellence in sustainability at Cochin University of Science and Technology. The proposal to set up the centre, named Geojit Cusat Centre of Sustainability Studies (GCCOSS), has been approved by the University Syndicate.

The centre shall undertake activities towards the well-being of people, the sustainability of the planet and sustainable economic profit. Geojit will be providing an endowment of Rs 5 crore over 4 years.

The Centre shall have six focus areas - research, academics, consulting, capacity building, innovation, and certifications. “It will strive to be an autonomous hub for creating high-quality scientists and entrepreneurs while engaging in global collaborations to create the best research output, academic rigour and technical innovations,” said the university.

Environmental, social, and governance goals have emerged as an important agenda for governments as well as corporations. The centre shall establish independent rating systems, partnering with standard-setting bodies to provide third-party certifications.

