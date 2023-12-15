On a self-driven journey to future

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Many times, the incidents we face in our lives act as triggers that prompt us to take a path different from the one we are already on. The same is the story of Roshy John, co-founder of RoshAi. This Indian startup has brought innovation to the autonomous vehicle industry through advanced autonomous software and groundbreaking solutions.

“A narrow escape from a near-fatal accident due to a drowsy driver got me thinking of a way to prevent such incidents,” says Roshy, who was then working with the TCS as the global head of robotics and cognitive systems. He realised there was no point in inventing things for markets abroad when you had enough problems to resolve in India. Roshy decided to take the Make In India path, which ultimately led to the founding of RoshAi in 2021.

“That was the year I formally registered my startup,” says Roshy, who founded the company along with Rajaram Moorthy. Roshy has been doing personal research on the idea for around 15 years. Roshy is also known as the man who kickstarted India’s driverless car revolution by modifying the Tata Nano. This was a position given by NASSCOM in 2016.

With over 20 plus years of experience in the industry and close to 50 patents filed in AI and Robotics, Roshy and his co-founder Rajaram Moorthy bootstrapped to set up the company. It then ran with customer projects.“We are now opening for seed round to raise a capital of $5 million,” he says.

With over a decade of research, the company aims to accelerate innovation by offering a vehicle agnostic autonomy stack, retrofittable drive-by-wire kits, and robotic soft targets for advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) and autonomy track testing.The company strives to push autonomous vehicle technology further through transformative partnerships and collaborations, bringing it closer to reality for both on- and off-road industries.

Recently, RoshAi showcased its driverless car at the ADAS Show 2023 held in Haryana. RoshAi has also provided driverless technologies to leading car manufacturers, including German automobile companies. Discussions are going on with many mining companies about employing RoshAi’s driverless vehicle technology.

Speaking more about the startup, Roshy says his company is a deep-tech B2B startup focusing on driverless and ADAS technology for automotive, seaport, airport and mining companies.“We are creating job opportunities in deep tech areas unheard of before. We also work with educational institutions to equip students with the necessary skillsets and experience in future mobility programmes and applications,” he adds.

OFFERINGS

RoshAi offers a customisable R&D vehicle platform with a built-in drive-by-wire system that can expedite your ADAS or automated driving projects, aiding in the advancement of your products to the next stage

Full drive-by-wire integrated vehicles for autonomy algorithm evaluation

Plug and Play connectivity platform to test your autonomy algorithms

RoshAi Auto OS Eval version with basic autonomy off-the-shelf autonomous driving through API calls

