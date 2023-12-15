Opposition councillors come out against high cost of biomining at Brahmapuram in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Opposition councillors in Kochi Corporation on Thursday raised concern over the violation of terms of contract by Pune-based Bhumi Green Energy which has been tasked with biomining at Brahmapuram waste treatment plant.

Congress councillor Henry Austin who raised the issue at the council meeting said that according to the terms of the contract, the Pune-based company has to build a shed for biomining on its own at Brahmapuram. However, the firm is using the shed owned by the corporation without obtaining the permission of the council.

“During the tender process, Bhumi Green Energy quoted Rs 1,690 per metric tonne to conduct biomining at Brahmapuram while it charges Rs 750 for the same work in Pune. The reason stated by the firm for charging an increased amount was that the rates were fixed after calculating the expense of erecting a shed on the wetland. Since the firm is utilising the existing shed after renovating it, the rates should be brought down,” the councillor said.

“We have no objection to giving the shed to the private company for rent. However, the decision taken by mayor and officials without presenting the proposal in the council is unacceptable,” said Congress councillor Minimol.

Responding to the issue, Mayor M Anilkumar said that Bhumi Green Energy has offered to pay a rent of Rs 75,000 to store its machines at the shed. The firm had sought our cooperation in this regard, the mayor said.

“To avoid another fire at Brahampuram, we need to start biomining at the earliest. The firm will need more time to build a new shed and therefore they requested us to use the existing shed after renovating it. The company is also willing to pay the rent for it,” said the mayor.

“When the corporation had a contract with Zonta Infratech, the company kept its machines at the shed for free. We had no income from that. However, Bhumi Green Energy has offered to pay the rent for using the space. This will give additional revenue to the local body,” the mayor said. He also said that he would hold talks with the Pune-based firm to bring down the cost of biomining at Brahmapuram.

Meanwhile, Opposition leader Antony Kureethara said that the corporation had entered into a contract with Zonta for biomining for an amount of Rs 50 crore. After cancelling the contract with Zonta and finalising a deal with Bhumi Energy, the contract amount increased to Rs 120 crore.

