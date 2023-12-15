Pappanji-burning fete a ticking time bomb: Experts

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Despite the Cusat stampede serving as a stark warning, neither the district administration nor law enforcement agencies seem to have fully grasped the need to put in place adequate safety measures at large gatherings.

Experts point out that the Pappanji-burning celebration on New Year’s Eve, which draws thousands to Fort Kochi, is a ticking time bomb. The district administration’s proposed strategy of organising music programmes in the city and at Fort Kochi after midnight, to limit public access to the actual venue, is seen as an inadequate solution.

Despite a former RDO’s recommendation to include more event locations, to alleviate congestion at Fort Kochi, the district administration, corporation and tourism department have not accorded sufficient importance to the crucial suggestion. “People from other districts come to Kochi on New Year’s Eve to witness the burning of Pappanji, and not for any music event. The burning of Pappanji needs to be organised in two or three areas to avoid congestion. Last year, a tragedy was averted by sheer luck. Fort Kochi cannot hold such a big event,” said a top revenue official.

Though a meeting was convened by District Collector N S K Umesh last month to implement a series of measures -- like restricting the jankar service to 7 pm, arranging transportation and parking facilities, providing health services, installing giant screens across Fort Kochi to broadcast Pappanji-burning, placing barricades, and ensuring an adequate number of bio-toilets -- it remains doubtful whether these steps will effectively reduce the influx of people.

“Restricting the entry of people to the Parade Ground is the sole solution to gain control over the situation. Law enforcement and rescue agencies can only stand by as spectators if the number of attendees exceeds a certain limit,” said a fire and rescue services official who was actively involved in the rescue efforts during a stampede-like situation.

Councillor Antony Kureethara, who lives near Parade Ground, emphasised the need for implementing a pre-booking system for visitors. “The Parade Ground can only accommodate around 30,000 people. However, in the past year, we witnessed over 2 lakh people attending the burning of Pappanji. The proposed restrictions and plans for music programmes in Kochi city may not effectively reduce the footfall at Fort Kochi, as most attendees come solely to witness the burning. Introducing a booking system would be prudent,” suggested Kureethara.

During last year’s traditional burning of Pappanji in connection with the Cochin Carnival at Parade Ground, numerous people, including women, suffered injuries in a stampede-like situation. Police officers deployed in Fort Kochi were mere spectators as the crowd spilt into the streets and adjoining houses.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOCHI: Despite the Cusat stampede serving as a stark warning, neither the district administration nor law enforcement agencies seem to have fully grasped the need to put in place adequate safety measures at large gatherings. Experts point out that the Pappanji-burning celebration on New Year’s Eve, which draws thousands to Fort Kochi, is a ticking time bomb. The district administration’s proposed strategy of organising music programmes in the city and at Fort Kochi after midnight, to limit public access to the actual venue, is seen as an inadequate solution. Despite a former RDO’s recommendation to include more event locations, to alleviate congestion at Fort Kochi, the district administration, corporation and tourism department have not accorded sufficient importance to the crucial suggestion. “People from other districts come to Kochi on New Year’s Eve to witness the burning of Pappanji, and not for any music event. The burning of Pappanji needs to be organised in two or three areas to avoid congestion. Last year, a tragedy was averted by sheer luck. Fort Kochi cannot hold such a big event,” said a top revenue official.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Though a meeting was convened by District Collector N S K Umesh last month to implement a series of measures -- like restricting the jankar service to 7 pm, arranging transportation and parking facilities, providing health services, installing giant screens across Fort Kochi to broadcast Pappanji-burning, placing barricades, and ensuring an adequate number of bio-toilets -- it remains doubtful whether these steps will effectively reduce the influx of people. “Restricting the entry of people to the Parade Ground is the sole solution to gain control over the situation. Law enforcement and rescue agencies can only stand by as spectators if the number of attendees exceeds a certain limit,” said a fire and rescue services official who was actively involved in the rescue efforts during a stampede-like situation. Councillor Antony Kureethara, who lives near Parade Ground, emphasised the need for implementing a pre-booking system for visitors. “The Parade Ground can only accommodate around 30,000 people. However, in the past year, we witnessed over 2 lakh people attending the burning of Pappanji. The proposed restrictions and plans for music programmes in Kochi city may not effectively reduce the footfall at Fort Kochi, as most attendees come solely to witness the burning. Introducing a booking system would be prudent,” suggested Kureethara. During last year’s traditional burning of Pappanji in connection with the Cochin Carnival at Parade Ground, numerous people, including women, suffered injuries in a stampede-like situation. Police officers deployed in Fort Kochi were mere spectators as the crowd spilt into the streets and adjoining houses. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp