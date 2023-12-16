77 P & T colony families on Kochi corporation's list for new flats

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi corporation has decided to rehabilitate 77 deserving families from the P&T Colony in the newly built flats at Mundamveli near Thoppumpady. Though the housing complex was inaugurated in September, the rehabilitation was delayed because of disputes over the list of beneficiaries.

While the corporation had earlier approved the rehabilitation of 72 families included in a list prepared by the previous council, the P&T Colony residents told the corporation that all 82 families would move together to the new building and requested the council to settle the matter of the remaining 10 families.

“The corporation’s welfare committee verified the background of the 10 families, of which five were found eligible to be included in the list. The decision on the remaining five families will be taken at the next council,” Mayor M Anilkumar said. The council approved the latest list after a detailed discussion on the welfare standing committee report. The council also decided to free up the P&T Colony area and protect it from encroachment once the families shifted.

Welfare Standing Committee chairperson Sheeba Lal said the names of 72 families were on the list prepared in 2017. “The other 10 families staying at the colony had moved out some years ago but returned in recent times. Hence, their names were not on the list. While five families relocated to the colony over the past year, the other five have been living there for the past three to four years,” Sheeba said.

The families which returned a few years ago have been included in the list, she added. The opposition councillors pointed out that multiple members of the same family have come back to the colony in the hope of receiving a flat.

“This practice shouldn’t be allowed. Verification should be carried out before approving the final list. There is also information that some families which have their own house are also trying to get their names included in the list,” Congress councillor Minimol said.

Need clarity on biomining contract, says Opposition

The opposition councillors sought clarity on Bhumi Green Energy’s contract before beginning the biomining work at Brahmapuram. According to the request of the proposal prepared by the corporation, the Pune-based company has to build a shed for biomining on its own at Brahmapuram. However, the firm is using the corporation-owned shed without obtaining the council’s permission after renovating it.

“There must be clarity on the matter and a fixed amount should be collected as rent from the firm after discussing it in the council,” said Congress councillor M G Aristotle.

He said the firm has mentioned 16 months as the duration for completing the biomining work at Brahmapuram, whereas the experts’ report said at least 24 months would be required. In response, the mayor has directed the officials to conduct a meeting with the private firm representatives and seek clarity on the period of completion.

