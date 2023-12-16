Home Cities Kochi

Bengal weavers mark 15 years of  bond with Kochi

The neatly stacked kurta material has a wide range of jamdhani woven materials, the vividly patterned, sheer cotton fabric comes with muted and vibrant colours.

The starch-free varieties are one of the affordable innovations brought this year. The exhibition & sale will conclude on December 21.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The weavers from Nadia district in West Bengal bring forth the finest-designed handloom clothes every year to the city. Now, for the 15th time, the Rang Mahal exhibition, which supports the 250 weaver families, showcases novelty patterns at the Bharat Hotel near Durbar Hall.

“We aim to spearhead the handweaving revolution against the mechanised production process. Also, women in Kerala value handwoven materials and natural textures, so the weavers get the inspiration to introduce something new every year for the audience in Kerala,” says Shomishta Das Biswas, coordinator.

The neatly stacked kurta material has a wide range of jamdhani woven materials, and the vividly patterned, sheer cotton fabric comes with muted and vibrant colours. Rang Mahal is introducing pure jamdhani. The intricate hasakala needlework is another attraction. Then come the kalamkari and khadi cotton.

Sarees are mostly made of soft Egyptian cotton. The starch-free varieties are one of the affordable innovations brought this year. Jamawar jal jamdani saree, Baluchi mulmul, and utsav mulmul spun sarees also come starch-free.

In view of Christmas, Rang Mahal has also introduced ivory shades, the festive variety is available in both kurta and saree materials.

The exhibition & sale will conclude on December 21.

