Continental bliss: The Backwaters an ideal spot for dining in Kochi

KOCHI: When considering options for dining in Kochi, whether the place has a view is increasingly becoming a key factor in decision-making. Though many restaurants have mushroomed in the city, only a few can boast an enviable view. Deviating from this norm is The Backwaters, which takes the idea of ‘a view’ as seriously as the food itself.

Nestled in Panangad, the property, which boasts a sprawling lawn, a canopy of trees and the sensual caress of the backwaters, is an ideal spot. “Though we specialise in continental food, the menu is not unfamiliar. The alterations we bring are in the ingredients. Kochi does not have many standalone outlets that do these cuisines,” says Chef Rohan D’souza, the restaurant’s co-founder.

There, on a Bohemian-style seating in the shade of the tree, Ashfaq Shaikh, the chef de cuisine of the restaurant, presents a carefully curated menu. He insists that one start with Bruschetta. The crunchy, grilled bread comes in many varieties — topped with avocado, feta mousse, mozzarella and spiced orange; and tomatoes and passion fruit. A refreshing start!

Then came the Thai-style squid. Here, Tom Yam’s spicy and sour flavour gives the continental dish an oriental spin. The hint of coconut milk and lemongrass enriches the flavour. The dish is a must-try!

Next, the river prawn al ajilio. The Spanish-influenced dish has big, juicy prawns drenched in olive oil and butter garlic sauce. The bright and rich al ajilio is a chef’s kiss.

At The Backwaters, the customers can also enjoy a ‘sea to table’ experience. There are provisions for one to fish and see the catch prepared in a variety of tastes. Kayaking and dine-in boats are also a feature of this restaurant.

A plate of slow-cooked pork belly follows. The dish boasts a blend of French techniques and Asian flavours. The tender cut pieces with a hint of lemongrass, sake (Japanese wine), are served with black pepper basil sauce and topped with sesame seeds. They just melt in your mouth!

The options for vegetarians are also plenty and delectable. There’s cottage cheese steak and cannelloni, both of which are sublime! If you are a fan of mild flavours, the latter is the preferred choice. We end the ‘global’ tour with the chef’s special — Signature passion fruit, coconut and lemon cheesecake. You don’t want to miss this tropical delicacy. If you have a sweet tooth, the decadent chocolate mousse hits all the right notes.

