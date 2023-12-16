Home Cities Kochi

Continental bliss: The Backwaters an ideal spot for dining in Kochi

Nestled in Panangad, the property, boasts a sprawling lawn, a canopy of trees and the sensual caress of the backwaters.

Published: 16th December 2023 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2023 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

The Backwaters

At The Backwaters, the customers can also enjoy a ‘sea to table’ experience. (Photo | A Sanesh)

By Mahima Anna Jacob
Express News Service

KOCHI: When considering options for dining in Kochi, whether the place has a view is increasingly becoming a key factor in decision-making. Though many restaurants have mushroomed in the city, only a few can boast an enviable view. Deviating from this norm is The Backwaters, which takes the idea of ‘a view’ as seriously as the food itself.

Nestled in Panangad, the property, which boasts a sprawling lawn, a canopy of trees and the sensual caress of the backwaters, is an ideal spot. “Though we specialise in continental food, the menu is not unfamiliar. The alterations we bring are in the ingredients. Kochi does not have many standalone outlets that do these cuisines,” says Chef Rohan D’souza, the restaurant’s co-founder.

There, on a Bohemian-style seating in the shade of the tree, Ashfaq Shaikh, the chef de cuisine of the restaurant, presents a carefully curated menu. He insists that one start with Bruschetta. The crunchy, grilled bread comes in many varieties — topped with avocado, feta mousse, mozzarella and spiced orange; and tomatoes and passion fruit. A refreshing start!

Then came the Thai-style squid. Here, Tom Yam’s spicy and sour flavour gives the continental dish an oriental spin. The hint of coconut milk and lemongrass enriches the flavour. The dish is a must-try!
Next, the river prawn al ajilio. The Spanish-influenced dish has big, juicy prawns drenched in olive oil and butter garlic sauce. The bright and rich al ajilio is a chef’s kiss.

At The Backwaters, the customers can also enjoy a ‘sea to table’ experience. There are provisions for one to fish and see the catch prepared in a variety of tastes. Kayaking and dine-in boats are also a feature of this restaurant. 

A plate of slow-cooked pork belly follows. The dish boasts a blend of French techniques and Asian flavours. The tender cut pieces with a hint of lemongrass, sake (Japanese wine), are served with black pepper basil sauce and topped with sesame seeds. They just melt in your mouth!

The options for vegetarians are also plenty and delectable.  There’s cottage cheese steak and cannelloni, both of which are sublime! If you are a fan of mild flavours, the latter is the preferred choice. We end the ‘global’ tour with the chef’s special — Signature passion fruit, coconut and lemon cheesecake. You don’t want to miss this tropical delicacy. If you have a sweet tooth, the decadent chocolate mousse hits all the right notes.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
The Backwaters dining in Kochi Continental

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp