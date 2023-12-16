Merry going around: A quick scan of what’s trending in home decor market for Christmas

Mahima Anna Jacob By

Express News Service

We wish you a merry Christmas

We wish you a merry Christmas

We wish you a merry Christmas and a happy new year...

It’s that time of the year, when these lines echo from all the nooks and crannies of Kochi. Well, ‘tis the season.

Christmas trees, paper stars, twinkling fairy lights, trinkets, pine cones, and Santa masks adorn the shops across the city. What better place to start off other than the good-old Broadway. Experiencing the timeless Christmas charm of this quaint market is an annual ritual for most Kochiites.

@Art of Bloom

The pathways and shops are brimming with decor items. Flashy stars line the streets. And Christmas carols serve as an apt BGM for shopping.

Besides the single-coloured Christmas ball hangings, more of the plus-size ones with glittery reindeer prints, crosses, and snowman patterns can be seen. When compared with previous years, wooden Christmas trees, even up to 6ft, have been best sellers. This trend could be a collective move to cut down on plastic.

Niche outlets that sell curated home decor, too, are seeing a spike in demand for seasonal, theme-based products. “The pandemic gloom has faded away. People, irrespective of religion, want to celebrate grandly. They are willing to spend money on decking their homes up,” says Sajna Beevi, owner of the Art of Bloom Christmas store on MG Road.

Nutcracker wooden pieces, nativity sets made of stones, ceramic, and wood, imported Christmas trees, and themed crockery are top sellers, she adds. Some city residents seek to add a Kerala touch to the decor, to evoke a sense of nostalgia. For instance, craft items are themed on tender coconut and jackfruit. “Elephants, hornbills, and even a centrepiece of Santa Claus on a boat, instead of a sleigh, wearing a mundu are novel designs,” says Paul K John, owner of Memory Train at Edappally.

Though Christmas is incomplete without the reds and greens, this year, shades such as gold, white and champagne tones have several takers, says Jasmine Mathew, owner of Joanns Home in Panampilly Nagar.

“Instead of a pop of colours, many are preferring muted and pastel-shaded decors.” Antlers in metals, ceramic storage jars and elves, wooden fleece and coir lampshades are some of the other trending entrants in the general market. “As tree trimmings, small photo frames with family pictures, a photo of their pet, or in memory of a beloved person are among other top picks,” says Jasmine.

@Broadway

Besides wooden and ceramic pieces, decor items in tin and brass are also selling well, says Lucia Babu, who runs Cotton Tale in Muvattupuzha. “Bell-shaped hangings and angels in golden shade tin metal have gained popularity. They add rustic, old-world charm to living spaces,” she adds. Going beyond decor craft, Christmas-themed bed sheets, table runners, carpets, and cushion covers enhance the overall seasonal spirit of joy at homes.

“Pastel shade bedspreads in linen, with lace, applique design cushion covers (including ones with cute reindeer faces), and crochet lacework on table-runners in red, green, and white colours are in demand,” says Renu Abraham, who runs Kiarah Home Linen boutique at Ravipuram. “Christmas stockings in varied patterns have been a surprise hit this year. In general, it seems as if people want to reclaim the cheery mood of Christmas and New Year in style.”

Shrugging off the pandemic inertia, Kochiites seem to have embraced the cheery spirit of Xmas and New Year. TNIE reporter Mahima Anna Jacob & lensman T P Sooraj present a quick scan of what’s trending in the home decor market

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

We wish you a merry Christmas We wish you a merry Christmas We wish you a merry Christmas and a happy new year...googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); It’s that time of the year, when these lines echo from all the nooks and crannies of Kochi. Well, ‘tis the season. Christmas trees, paper stars, twinkling fairy lights, trinkets, pine cones, and Santa masks adorn the shops across the city. What better place to start off other than the good-old Broadway. Experiencing the timeless Christmas charm of this quaint market is an annual ritual for most Kochiites. @Art of BloomThe pathways and shops are brimming with decor items. Flashy stars line the streets. And Christmas carols serve as an apt BGM for shopping. Besides the single-coloured Christmas ball hangings, more of the plus-size ones with glittery reindeer prints, crosses, and snowman patterns can be seen. When compared with previous years, wooden Christmas trees, even up to 6ft, have been best sellers. This trend could be a collective move to cut down on plastic. Niche outlets that sell curated home decor, too, are seeing a spike in demand for seasonal, theme-based products. “The pandemic gloom has faded away. People, irrespective of religion, want to celebrate grandly. They are willing to spend money on decking their homes up,” says Sajna Beevi, owner of the Art of Bloom Christmas store on MG Road. Nutcracker wooden pieces, nativity sets made of stones, ceramic, and wood, imported Christmas trees, and themed crockery are top sellers, she adds. Some city residents seek to add a Kerala touch to the decor, to evoke a sense of nostalgia. For instance, craft items are themed on tender coconut and jackfruit. “Elephants, hornbills, and even a centrepiece of Santa Claus on a boat, instead of a sleigh, wearing a mundu are novel designs,” says Paul K John, owner of Memory Train at Edappally. Though Christmas is incomplete without the reds and greens, this year, shades such as gold, white and champagne tones have several takers, says Jasmine Mathew, owner of Joanns Home in Panampilly Nagar. “Instead of a pop of colours, many are preferring muted and pastel-shaded decors.” Antlers in metals, ceramic storage jars and elves, wooden fleece and coir lampshades are some of the other trending entrants in the general market. “As tree trimmings, small photo frames with family pictures, a photo of their pet, or in memory of a beloved person are among other top picks,” says Jasmine. @Broadway Besides wooden and ceramic pieces, decor items in tin and brass are also selling well, says Lucia Babu, who runs Cotton Tale in Muvattupuzha. “Bell-shaped hangings and angels in golden shade tin metal have gained popularity. They add rustic, old-world charm to living spaces,” she adds. Going beyond decor craft, Christmas-themed bed sheets, table runners, carpets, and cushion covers enhance the overall seasonal spirit of joy at homes. “Pastel shade bedspreads in linen, with lace, applique design cushion covers (including ones with cute reindeer faces), and crochet lacework on table-runners in red, green, and white colours are in demand,” says Renu Abraham, who runs Kiarah Home Linen boutique at Ravipuram. “Christmas stockings in varied patterns have been a surprise hit this year. In general, it seems as if people want to reclaim the cheery mood of Christmas and New Year in style.” Shrugging off the pandemic inertia, Kochiites seem to have embraced the cheery spirit of Xmas and New Year. TNIE reporter Mahima Anna Jacob & lensman T P Sooraj present a quick scan of what’s trending in the home decor market Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp