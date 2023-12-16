‘Question outdated norms and embrace new ideas’: A P M Mohammed Hanish IAS

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The 12th edition of the state’s largest entrepreneurship conference ‘TiEcon Kerala 2023’ began on Friday. Inaugurating the conference, Bharat Biotech managing director Suchitra Ella emphasised the need for entrepreneurs to address challenges and opportunities in crucial domains like agriculture, education, assisted living, global health and wellness, and research and development.

She stressed on the importance of entrepreneurs revolutionising farming practices using technology to ensure food security in a world grappling with challenges such as climate change and resource constraints.

A P M Mohammed Hanish IAS said any vision requires careful nurturing and a blend of resources. “Sadly, visions often falter due to a lack of shared commitment. In a thriving nation, we must question outdated norms and embrace the newest ideas,” he said.

Inspiring Insights from APM Mohammed Hanish IAS, at TiECon 2023



The evolution in ownership flexibility, urging us to embrace scientificand logical thinking. As he wisely puts it, "Flowers grow in the rain, not the thunder." Let's bridge the gap between ideas & practice. pic.twitter.com/kSLT57R0QS December 15, 2023

TiE Kerala president Damadar Avanoor highlighted the organisation’s crucial support for startups in their formative stages, offering pitch opportunities, seed funding, essential resources, and a supportive community.

This year’s conference, themed ‘Driving the Change - Unlocking Potential,’ serves as an unparalleled platform for industry leaders, entrepreneurs, innovators, and policymakers, said Damodar.

