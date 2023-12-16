Home Cities Kochi

‘Question outdated norms and embrace new ideas’: A P M Mohammed Hanish IAS

A P M Mohammed Hanish IAS said any vision requires careful nurturing and a blend of resources.

Published: 16th December 2023 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2023 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

A P M Mohammed Hanish IAS

A P M Mohammed Hanish IAS

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The 12th edition of the state’s largest entrepreneurship conference ‘TiEcon Kerala 2023’ began on Friday. Inaugurating the conference, Bharat Biotech managing director Suchitra Ella emphasised the need for entrepreneurs to address challenges and opportunities in crucial domains like agriculture, education, assisted living, global health and wellness, and research and development.

She stressed on the importance of entrepreneurs revolutionising farming practices using technology to ensure food security in a world grappling with challenges such as climate change and resource constraints. 
A P M Mohammed Hanish IAS said any vision requires careful nurturing and a blend of resources. “Sadly, visions often falter due to a lack of shared commitment. In a thriving nation, we must question outdated norms and embrace the newest ideas,” he said.

TiE Kerala president Damadar Avanoor highlighted the organisation’s crucial support for startups in their formative stages, offering pitch opportunities, seed funding, essential resources, and a supportive community. 

This year’s conference, themed ‘Driving the Change - Unlocking Potential,’ serves as an unparalleled platform for industry leaders, entrepreneurs, innovators, and policymakers, said Damodar.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TiEcon Kerala 2023 Suchitra Ella A P M Mohammed Hanish IAS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp