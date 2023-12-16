Two more held in Kochi in job fraud case linked to China

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Rural Cyber Police on Friday arrested two more persons from Bengaluru in the part-time job fraud in which crores of rupees were swindled from victims across the country and diverted to China.

The arrested are Rajesh, 21, of Ambur in Tamil Nadu, and Chakaradar, 36, of Kurubarahalli in Bengaluru. The officials said they arranged the current accounts to which the money sent by the duped victims was deposited. The cyber police earlier arrested Manoj Sreenivas, 33, of Bengaluru. During interrogation, he revealed the name of his associates. The team that was dispatched to Bengaluru following this arrested the duo.

The police said the fraudsters sent part-time job offers through the Telegram app and asked victims to ‘like’ YouTube videos before luring them to invest money promising higher returns. Enticed by the initial returns, the victims invested more money and ended up getting duped.

“The victims’ money reached various current bank accounts that were opened in other persons’ names but handled by Manoj. Rajesh and Chakaradar arranged the accounts. Apart, transactions worth several crores of rupees were done through the duo’s bank accounts. Funds in the current accounts were converted to cryptocurrency and sent to the main operators who are Chinese. Manoj received remunerations from these Chinese nationals,” said an officer.

“Inspection of Rajesh’s account revealed transactions of over Rs 10 crore in just two days. More associates of Manoj are to be identified and nabbed,” he said.

The investigation was carried out under the supervision of Ernakulam Rural Police Vaibhav Saxena.

Rajesh and Chakaradar were produced in court and sent to judicial custody. The police will soon seek their custody.

