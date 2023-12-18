 Five-member gang arrested for theft at heritage hotel

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Mattanchery police on Sunday arrested a five-member gang who ravaged, and stole items worth Rs 12 lakh, a heritage hotel in Mattanchery attached by the Bank of Baroda following a loan default.

Saneer and Akhil Ussam of Thoppumpady, Althaf of Mattanchery, Abdul Ashkar of Karippalam, and Nabeel of Lombo Junction were arrested after a two-week search.

They ravaged the hotel -- a property of Sealine Hotels -- while it was in the possession of the bank. The theft came to light after the hotel owner visited the property after settling the issue with the bank. Extensive damage was observed, including the destruction of furniture, lights, glassware, pipes, washbasins, and tiles. Furthermore, a large television, ornamental lights and numerous other fixtures were reported stolen.

The police said four TVs have already been recovered from the gang’s possession and steps have been taken to recover the rest of the items.

